Ticonderoga going after drug problem

Photo provided Ticonderoga Town Police Sgt. Dale Quesnel works with the department's K9 officer, Tusko. Quesnel has just completed training in narcotics investigation.

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Town Police Department now has an officer trained as a narcotics investigator.

Sgt. Dale Quesnel recently completed training from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services in narcotic detection, Acting Chief Michael LaVallie said.

With the certification, Quesnel will be concentrating on the drug problem in Ticonderoga, the chief said.

Quesnel is also the handler for Tusko, the department’s police dog, who was previously paired with Officer Heather Genier.

“Over the last few months, our K9 Tusko and Sgt. Quesnel have been working hard together to complete all training necessary for a K9 handler,” LaVallie said. “The Town of Ticonderoga now has a full-service K9 and K9 handler.”

With that, LaVallie said the department is going to “continue plans to take an aggressive and proactive approach with all narcotics in this town. K9 Tusko will be utilized to the fullest extent.”

Ticonderoga has a strong opiate addiction problem, and the group Ticonderoga Neighbors Addressing Drug Abuse (TiNADA) was formed to try to address the issue.

TiNADA came together in 2013 in response to community concerns about prescription drug abuse in the Ticonderoga area. The group sponsored the recent substance-free New Year’s Eve party at the Ticonderoga firehouse.

LaVallie said they appreciate the support of the Ticonderoga Town Council in the fight against use of illegal narcotics.

“The Ticonderoga Police Department would like to thank the town board for their support in this program,” he said.