Ticonderoga group hosts opioid speaker

The head of Friends of Recovery New York will speak in Ticonderoga

by

TICONDEROGA – The Ticonderoga Neighbors Addressing Drug Abuse Coalition continues its efforts to impact the heroin and prescription opioid problem in the community, with Stephanie Campbell, executive director of Friends Of Recovery New York, speaking at the coalition’s meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Community members are invited and encouraged to attend the meeting, said Essex County Substance Abuse Prevention Team Executive Director Doug Terbeek, which starts at 5 p.m. in the basement of the Ticonderoga Community Building.

“Come and here about the critical role that treatment – and recovery – play in combatting this current epidemic which has hit Ticonderoga and the surrounding communities very hard,” he said. “TiNADA has already had an impact in the community by acting as a catalyst, resulting in a Narcotics Anonymous, Nar-Anon, and Celebrate Recovery group in the community, which did not exist before the coalition was formed in 2013.”

The meeting is open to all.

