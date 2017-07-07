Ticonderoga Heritage Museum open for season

× Expand Photo provided Museum Director Mary Curtis, Arts Director Katelyn Chevier, and Board of Trustees President Terry Smith pose outside the Heritage Museum of Ticonderoga, known to some as the pencil museum.

TICONDEROGA – The Ticonderoga Heritage Museum has added staff and programs as it opens for the summer season.

As of June, the Heritage Museum, located in the 1888 Building at the front of Bicentennial Park, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This year a new position of arts director was created to enrich the educational and artistic experiences, and Katelyn Chevier, a 2015 graduate of SUNY Plattsburgh, was hired.

Chevier will be responsible for the design, development and implementation of the twice weekly children’s workshops over a six-week period beginning on July 12 and running through Aug. 18, from 9-10 a.m., Wednesdays and Fridays, rain or shine and free of charge.

“I’m thrilled to be here at the Heritage Museum and learning about Ticonderoga’s past, present and future,” said Chevier. “I’m busy planning ‘Art Between Two Waters,’ this year’s theme for the children’s workshops inspired by and in recognition of the Lake George Steamboat Company’s 200th anniversary. Our 12 workshops will investigate the impact of water on art and its influence on Ticonderoga’s history. Summers are special and I will pledge to make this one a very special one at the museum.”

Earlier this year, the Board of Directors voted in Terry Smith as president, following the footsteps of Steve Boyce who has led the organization successfully, alternating the office with Sylvia Boyce and Jane Basset over the past several years.

Smith rises to the position with much enthusiasm and a goal of getting local individuals to visit the museum for their first time, officials said.

“Do you remember the lead mill which processed the graphite for the Dixon Ticonderoga pencil?” Smith said. “And the train picking up travelers at the Champlain Avenue station? Stop by our museum and see what this little town was like back when the paper mill was downtown and the (Route 22) bypass was non-existent.

“Our most recent exhibit, ‘Once Upon the River,’ is a retrospective of the many mills, forges and factories that flourished along the LaChute River in the nineteenth century. It’s fantastic and I know (visitors) will be impressed and proud. Our museum reflects our rich heritage, yours and mine, and our mission is to share it.”