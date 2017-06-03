Ticonderoga jazz concert draws big crowd

× Expand Photo provided The Adirondack Jazz Orchestra performed at Ticonderoga High School recently.

TICONDEROGA – The Adirondack Jazz Orchestra started the Ticonderoga Festival Guild’s 2107 concert season with a big dinner-concert.

“The orchestra played to a large, enthusiastic audience who enjoyed a great dinner, provided by the Best Western Inn, while listening to a terrific group of musicians,” Festival Guild Director Judy Walker said.

“The concert was special due to local musicians who played with the orchestra. Ticonderoga High School music teacher Mike Iturrino played trumpet with the Adirondack Jazz Orchestra and four High School students sat in for a few numbers so they could experience playing with a big band.

The students, Joel Cook on trumpet, Mya DeLong on trombone, Rebecca Manning on Vibraphone, and Griffin Hughes on bass, “all fit right in with the orchestra and played beautifully,” Walker said.

The Jazz Orchestra had previously played to a packed house at Moriah Central School.

