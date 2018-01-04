Ticonderoga man jailed on Christmas Eve

TICONDEROGA | Police have apprehended a man they say tried to enter a home on Christmas Eve that he was barred from.

Brandon R. Dick, 34, of Ticonderoga was arrested for three felonies: 2nd degree burglary, 1st degree criminal contempt and 3rd degree criminal mischief.

Chief Michael F. LaVallie said officers were called to a house on Dudleyville Drive on Dec. 24, where Dick had allegedly broken in through the front door and was violating a court’s order of protection one of the residents had against him.

Sergeant Dale W. Quesnel and Patrolman Aaron Bush took Dick into custody and arraigned him in Ticonderoga Town Court. He was sent to the Essex County Jail in lieu of bail, and police say more charges are pending.