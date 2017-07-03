Ticonderoga Police chief has been sidelined

× Mark Johns Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA – Ticonderoga Police Chief Mark Johns has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to town officials.

The town plans to hire Michael LaVallie, a former Ticonderoga Town Police sergeant now with the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, as the interim police chief.

Johns, who has been chief since August 2009, was put on leave on June 22 after a Ticonderoga Town Council executive session that followed a full board Finance Committee meeting.

Town Supervisor Joseph Giordano said he can say little because it’s a personnel matter.

“We had a conversation in executive session about this,” Giordano said. “When we came out, I placed him (Johns) on administrative leave.”

A meeting was held June 30 between the Town Council, Police Department and Town Police Committee, Giordano said, to discuss the situation.

“People wonder where are we going?” the supervisor said. “We need the right type of leadership (in a chief) to deal with problems.”

Giordano said he met with the department’s officers to reassure them positive steps were being taken. He provided a copy of his remarks to the Sun.

“Over the past 18 months in office, there is much I have learned about the policing operations in our town and still more I do not know,” he told them. “I have been elated by the successes that have resulted from good teamwork and equally disheartened by the actions and words which have deteriorated the integrity of that teamwork and likewise its sole objective to serve and protect. However, at this juncture, I am committed to improving this department and its operations, as are the other members of the town board and police (committee) commissioners.”

One reason for the town’s action was internal strife in the Police Department that was affecting its function, the Sun was told.

“Today (Friday) marks a turning point for all of us,” Giordano told officers. “While the town is in no way eliminating this department, we are now in a position of rebuilding. How this rebuilding will take shape depends as much on you as it does on us. Your positions will be secured solely by upholding the professional conduct of being a police officer, as well as your rededication to the commitment of working together.”

He said he told them they must each have each other’s back.

“The town reciprocates its commitment by standing behind you, our officers and your families, and providing the department with the necessary training, equipment and levels of staffing to carry out your public safety mission,” Giordano said. “Furthermore, we are diligently working to relocate the department to a more suitable building indicative to the professional nature of your work.”

The town has been working for the last few years to relocate the police station from the deteriorating former village shed on Burgoyne Road to better quarters.

“As you know, our community is presently overwhelmed on numerous fronts: aged infrastructure, an increasing number of abandoned properties, latent economic growth, limited financial resources and a growing drug problem,” the supervisor told officers. “Yet, through each of these challenges, a unique opportunity presents itself to a department or to a separate coalition to rise up to challenge, address the issue and resolve to overcome it.

“With these thoughts in mind, I offer the following mission statement for the department: the mission of the Ticonderoga Police Department is to serve and to protect through the development of partnerships and community problem-solving techniques, to reduce crime and enhance the safety and well-being of those in our community.”

The 10-person department’s two sergeants, Adam Hurlburt and Dale Quesnel, are currently the officers-in-charge, Giordano said, until LaVallie comes on board.

Giordano said he talked extensively with LaVallie.

“We discussed the department, the issues facing the town and his confidence in the resolve of the officers to serve the public,” Giordano said. “A couple days elapsed and then I learned of his interest to serve as the interim police chief until the town board can conduct a proper search for a full-time police chief. I have heard from many people over the past months of how respected Mike is in this community and on the force when he served in the department.

“I believe given the transition we find ourselves in, Mike will provide the right direction and commitment to lead us to achieving our mission.”

Johns is eligible for retirement from the state system in March 2018, and will probably be on leave until then.

Johns attended Ticonderoga High School and the College of St. Rose in Albany. He joined the Ticonderoga force in March 1998, and was made sergeant in June 2006.

He is on vacation until July 1. Johns hasn’t returned messages left on his cell phone.

Also at the June 22 meeting, the Town Council named David Woods, a former town code enforcement officer, to fill a vacancy on the council. Woods will replace Chattie Van Wert, who resigned to take a clerical position with the town.

Woods will serve until the general election in November.