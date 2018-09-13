Ticonderoga readies debut FallFest

TICONDEROGA | The first annual Ticonderoga FallFest will take place on Saturday, Sept. 29, with a variety of fall themed events for all ages, kids and family activities, business promotions and specials and much more. The event is being coordinated by the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership (TMSP), the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) and The Country Florist and Gifts.

Many of the activities scheduled are free. Community members and visitors are encouraged to join in the fun as Ticonderoga celebrates the fall season.

Business promotions and specials:

Burleighs Luncheonette: meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans and a dinner roll from 4-8 p.m. homemade fall desserts.

Hot Biscuit Diner: Stop in for some fall dessert favorites!

Montcalm Liquor: free tasting of fall adult beverages and fall specials/promotions!

Sugar & Spice Country Shoppe: Complimentary mulled cider and Adirondack food sampling.

The Candy Corner: free popcorn, fall refreshments and discounts on selected candy.

Ticonderoga Historical Society: Free admission to the Hancock House all day! Open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Ticonderoga Hidden Treasures: Clothing closeout sale! 50 percent off all furniture. Featuring new product “sky hooks.” Vermont collectible.

Optics of Ticonderoga: Enter to win a $50 gift certificate towards eyeglasses or sunglasses. Free eyeglass cleaning cloths for anyone who stops in 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

JewelScent with Kate: At Optics from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Select candles two for $40, three jewelry bath bombs for $40 and two jewelry tarts for $25. Every purchase of at least $40 will receive a free essential bath bomb or wax tart.

For more information, visit ticonderogany.com or timainstreet.org. You can also visit the downtown Ticonderoga or TACC Facebook page.

Schedule of events:

8 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Libby’s Bakery Cafe Festival of Pies; festive fall atmosphere, variety of fall pies, new pie a la mode, giveaways, music and more!

10 a.m. - 1 p.m. — The Country Florist and Gifts FallFest: Pumpkin decorating, Penelope The Clown, donut on a string game sponsored by Stewarts Shops, refreshments, fall/Halloween decor on sale, fall craft with 52 Smiles and Billy-Bob’s Orchard apples. Enter to win a fall wreath with purchase!

10 a.m. - 1 p.m. — Ticonderoga Area Farmers Market fall event: Apples! Pumpkins! Maple! Local produce and products. Apple stained glass kids craft and more!

10 a.m. - 1 p.m. — Black Watch Memorial Library fall activities: Enjoy story time at 11:30 a.m. and fall color crafts and pumpkin spice play dough from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. — Time Warp Treasures kids activity. Kids can make their own comic panel and see all they have to offer.

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. — Ticonderoga Natural Foods Co-Op’s “Relish The Fall”: Relish tastings and fall recipe swap. Bring copies of your favorite fall recipes to share. Taste Penny’s fall apple cake.

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. — Fort Ticonderoga’s Heroic Corn Maze Adventure; explore a unique corn maze with historic clues and more!

11 a.m. — North Country Community College Healthy High 5K. Visit nccc.edu/healthyhigh5k for registration information.

Noon - 12 a.m. — Maddens Pub FallFest, a fall themed event with featured craft beer - shipyard pumpkin head draft for $4, happy hour starting at noon, corn crab bisque, $1 off draft and craft beers, fall beers and cocktails and more.

Noon - 9 p.m. — Burgoyne Grill/Best Western OktoberFest, featuring fall beers on draft and bottles, music, fun fall activities, grilled brats, reubens, pretzel bites and more fall specials! Outdoor event — weather permitting.

7-9 p.m. — Family movie night. Join the Silver Bay YMCA Teen Center in Ticonderoga for a fall themed movie. Open to the public. Refreshments will be for sale.