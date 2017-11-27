Ticonderoga school gets science grant

TICONDEROGA | Ticonderoga Middle School has received a $500 grant from Ticonderoga Maplefields/R.L. Vallee Inc. and the Exxon Educational Alliance Program.

Exxon Mobil says it supports educational programs that focus on improvements in math and science and believes it is fundamentally important to encourage the next generation to pursue studies and careers involved in those fields.

Ticonderoga Middle School Principal Herb Tedford said they would like to thank Maplefields/R.L. Vallee Inc. and the Exxon Educational Alliance Program for their generosity.

The grant will be used toward math and science programs at the school.