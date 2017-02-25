Ticonderoga seeks new police officer

TICONDEROGA – The Town of Ticonderoga is hiring a new police officer following the resignation of a patrolman.

Officer Jason Larmore resigned on Feb. 19, and the town will advertise the opening.

Ticonderoga Supervisor Joseph Giordano said at a recent town hall meeting they’ll advertise for someone who already has state municipal police training.

“He’s (Chief Mark Johns) hoping to get a lateral transfer from another department,” Councilor Fred Hunsdon said. “So we won’t have to spend the money for a person who has to go through all the training, which is quite expensive.”

Hunsdon said Larmore is leaving to join a Warren County department.

Councilor Dorcey Crammond said she wanted to go on record about the hiring process.

“When the applications come in, I feel the police chief and our (police committee) commissioners should have a say in choosing who that will be,” she said.

Hunsdon said he agrees the chief and the committee should recommend a candidate.

“Then they’ll bring a recommendation to the board,” Hunsdon said.

The town needs to replace two of the security cameras it has around town, and they’re $5,000 each, Hunsdon said. He said he also has an informal quote of $12,000 for a whole new system and cameras.

Hunsdon said new cameras would have higher resolution. He said the current system only has a five year life, and was installed in 2011.

The cameras transmit back to the Police Station on Burgoyne Road.

Giordano said they can authorize a purchase at the next Town Council meeting, when they get more information.