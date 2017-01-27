Ticonderoga spelling bee winners go to states

Ticonderoga Central School held its annual spelling bee for middle school students

by

TICONDEROGA — Michael O’Donnell is the 8th grade winner of the annual spelling bee at Ticonderoga Middle School.

The Ticonderoga Central School District Annual Spelling Bee was held earlier this month at the Ticonderoga Middle School for grades 6, 7 and 8. 

Winners were: 6th grade winner, Bridget O’Hara; alternate, Olivia Powers; 7th grade winner, Kacia Moses; alternate, Aidan Porter; and 8th grade winner, Michael O’Donnell; alternate, Adriana Borho.

The winners will represent the school in the Champlain Valley Educational Services Regional Spelling Bee on March 3 in Beekmantown.

“The CVES Regional Spelling Bee gives Ticonderoga students the opportunity to qualify for an all expense paid trip to Washington, D.C.,” Middle School Principal Herb Tedford said. “In Washington, students will participate in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.”

The Ticonderoga Teachers’ Association provided monetary awards for local bee winners and alternates.

Stage manager was Heather York, grades 7/8 Spanish and yoga teacher. Pronouncer/Spelling Bee coordinator was Barb Peria, grade 6 teacher.

Judges were Tedford, TMS Principal; Jim Burgey, grade 6 math; Samantha Wells, Middle School guidance counselor; Dawn Wojewodzic, grades 6/7 science teacher; Virginia Morse, grade 8 teacher; and Eric Mullen, grades 6/8 Social Studies teacher.

Spelling Bee contestants were:

Grade 6: Olivia Powers, Kim England, Yarr Tyler, Nick Borho, Hayden Dedrick, Ruby Gondal, Bridget O’Hara, Hayden Fraiser, Janessa Moses, Emma Cook, Laura Grinnell, and Brooke Bennett.

Grade 7: Kacia Moses, Owen Stonitsch, Aidan Porter, Chloe Baker, Austin Olden, Ryan Stockmar, Jeffrey Jordon, Anna McDonald, Michael Stipom and Bobby Alkinburgh.

Grade 8: Adriana Borho, Noah Bogart, Zyleen Tyler, Paige Morse, Kirsten Strum, and Michael O’Donnell.

Tags

by

Circulars

View More Circulars

Letters to the Editor

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines