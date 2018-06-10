Ticonderoga students get growing

× Expand Photo provided Taylor Bolton, Jeremiah Hurlburt, John Gilchrist, Casey Hargett, Damon Gregson, Leanne Smith, Brandon Bevins and Tayton St. Andrews work on the garden at Ticonderoga High School, made possible through a Whole Kids Foundation Garden Grant and headed by special education teacher Alexandra Smith. Not pictured: Joe Johns.

TICONDEROGA | Teacher Alexandra Smith has brought together a group of students to learn life experiences outside the classroom walls and into the dirt.

Thanks to a $2,000 Whole Kids Foundation Garden Grant received by the school and Smith in March, the special education teacher has developed a garden program for students of all abilities in which to take part.

Currently students from the Life Skills and Community Based Training Class have been working in the garden.

“Over the course of these past two weeks, students have built three 4 x 8 raised garden beds, put up a temporary fence, fertilized and tilled the soil, as well as transplanted a variety of vegetables and herbs,” said Smith. “This grant has made it possible for students with and without disabilities, many of whom are low-income, to explore a variety of health and wellness related topics. This new school garden has helped to encourage a healthy lifestyle and build lifelong skills of food production.”

Smith said the produce harvested from the school garden will serve a variety of high school students and core academic classes such as Family and Consumer Science, Living Environment, Technology, Life Skills and more.

“The students really enjoy getting outside and working with their hands,” Smith said. “They have been truly fascinated by the fact that not all vegetables grow in the same fashion. For example we are growing potatoes in buckets, cucumbers in a vertical garden bed, and all others in regular raised beds. They are excited for garden days and have been eager to complete work.”

“The garden has been a good experience for all of us,” said student Joe Johns. “I have learned how to grow different vegetables. I think it is great that our school is getting us outside and working with our hands.”

Smith said she has had help through the process from Kim Powers, Mike Uchal and Kim Yaw helping to build, maintain and sustain the garden, as well as those who have donated items such as soil, fencing, buckets and plants.

Her goal is to continue to add to the garden in coming years so the program can give back to the school community through various programs.

“If we are able to harvest enough produce in the coming years, we plan to donate a portion to both our local food pantry and BackPack Program,” Smith said.

This year, the Whole Kids Foundation awarded 600 grants from well over 1,300 applications with Ticonderoga High School among them.