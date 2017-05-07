Ticonderoga teenagers take trip out West

Group of Ticonderoga youths went on learning tour at Grand Canyon

by

TICONDEROGA – Some Ticonderoga area teenagers went on a recent learning tour of the West that included Grand Canyon National Park.

Maria Bagneschi was the group leader for the trip.

“I recently lead a small group of travelers from Ticonderoga, Hague and Putnam on an educational tour of California and the Grand Canyon with EF (Education First) Explore America,” she said. “This trip would not have been possible without the generous support of these communities.”

The kids did fundraising to pay for the tour.

“Thank you to the many people who donated (returnable) bottles, bought Yankee Candles and Christmas wreaths, participated in our Pre-Holiday Craft Fair as vendors and shoppers, or spaghetti dinner tickets,” Bagneschi said.

She said they also got help from Ticonderoga Elks Lodge, McDonald’s of Ticonderoga and the Hague Fish and Game Club.

“Our educational tour included visits to Hollywood, Santa Monica Pier and the Pacific Ocean, Universal Studios, the fountains in front of the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, a river float trip down the Colorado River, the Hoover Dam, the Lowell Observatory, the Grand Canyon and Montezuma’s Castle,” Bagneschi said.

The Explore America educational philosophy is that the best way to help young people gain new perspectives and build skills for the future is through experiential learning. The group is based in Cambridge, Mass.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines