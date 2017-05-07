Ticonderoga teenagers take trip out West

× Expand Photo provided Travelers on an educational tour of the West from left are: James Burke, Kaylee Coon, Haileigh Rivard, Eryka Hayes, Dalton Charboneau, Allexus Billetts and Nate McLaughlin.

TICONDEROGA – Some Ticonderoga area teenagers went on a recent learning tour of the West that included Grand Canyon National Park.

Maria Bagneschi was the group leader for the trip.

“I recently lead a small group of travelers from Ticonderoga, Hague and Putnam on an educational tour of California and the Grand Canyon with EF (Education First) Explore America,” she said. “This trip would not have been possible without the generous support of these communities.”

The kids did fundraising to pay for the tour.

“Thank you to the many people who donated (returnable) bottles, bought Yankee Candles and Christmas wreaths, participated in our Pre-Holiday Craft Fair as vendors and shoppers, or spaghetti dinner tickets,” Bagneschi said.

She said they also got help from Ticonderoga Elks Lodge, McDonald’s of Ticonderoga and the Hague Fish and Game Club.

“Our educational tour included visits to Hollywood, Santa Monica Pier and the Pacific Ocean, Universal Studios, the fountains in front of the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, a river float trip down the Colorado River, the Hoover Dam, the Lowell Observatory, the Grand Canyon and Montezuma’s Castle,” Bagneschi said.

The Explore America educational philosophy is that the best way to help young people gain new perspectives and build skills for the future is through experiential learning. The group is based in Cambridge, Mass.