Ticonderoga to host state-sponsored algal bloom summit

× Expand Photo provided / DEC State and local officials will develop plans to combat harmful algal blooms at a summit in Ticonderoga next month.

TICONDEROGA | The state has rolled out details on a series of summits designed to find ways to combat the harmful algal blooms threatening upstate lakes.

The North Country event will be held Tuesday, March 20 at the Best Western in Ticonderoga.

An evening session from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. will be open to the public and will be streamed online.

Additional summits will be held in Rochester, New Paltz and Syracuse.

The blooms have increased in recent years, an occurrence linked to phosphorus and other nutrient inputs.

Lake Champlain and Lake George have been pegged as vulnerable in the North Country.

The blooms threaten drinking water supplies, recreational activities and tourism, said stakeholders, including state Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury), who said the pea soup-like blobs present a serious issue.

"The economy and ecology of the Adirondack Region are intertwined,” said Little in a statement. “The quality of our waterways is paramount.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo last December proposed a $65 million effort to address the phenomena at a dozen lakes across the state, including Lake George.

A four-point strategy will create tailored action plans for each lake.

The blooms contain rapidly-accumulating bursts of algae known as “HABs.” While most algae is harmless, some blooms contain toxins and other hazardous substances.

"They are dangerous, they can cause illness if you swim in them, they can actually kill pets, animals that enter the water," Cuomo said.

The governor asked the state legislature to include the funds in the state budget, which has a March 31 deadline.

SUMMIT DETAILS

The summits will bring together national and state experts, including scientists from the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, Cornell University, the New York State Soil and Water Conservation Committee and local stakeholders.

Each session will include talks by experts, a panel discussion and an opportunity for local residents to share recommendations and ideas.

The summits will be chaired by the state's Water Quality Rapid Response Team co-chaired by state Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos and state Department of Health Commissioner Howard Zucker in partnership with the state Department of Agriculture and Markets.