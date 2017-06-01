Timberwolf Pub owner named as Schroon Lake Citizen of Year

SCHROON LAKE – Helen Need has been named the 2017 Citizen of the Year for Schroon Lake.

Need, who co-owns the Timberwolf Pub, was chosen by the Schroon Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors for helping those in need, especially residents with life-threatening illnesses.

She also offers a free community meal every year at the Timberwolf Pub, located in downtown Schroon Lake.

Over the last 15 years, Helen has made a huge impact on many individuals and families throughout the towns of Schroon and North Hudson, Chamber Executive Director Tammy Whitty-Brown said.

“The list of acts of kindness that she has performed is very long,” Whitty-Brown said. “First and foremost, as many of our local residents have struggled with serious life threatening illnesses, Helen has repeatedly stepped up and donated her time and the food needed for numerous spaghetti dinner fundraisers to raise much needed funds for those critically ill.”

She said Need’s generosity for those in medical crisis doesn’t end with fundraisers.

“Helen can often be found driving the ill or elderly to their doctor’s appointments free of charge, even driving as far as Albany if needed,” Whitty-Brown said. “Often if a family is in need of a special medical item such as a commode or a hospital tray, Helen has gone out of her way to locate said item and deliver it to their home, asking for nothing in exchange.

“At times, Helen has even taken on the care of an ill or elderly person, inviting them to live in one of her apartments above the pub so she can care for them herself.”

She said Need grew up in Cohoes, and lived there for many years, caring for people as a home healthcare aide, then moved to Schroon Lake year around 2002 to purchase the Timberwolf Pub in Schroon Lake, along with her partner, Joe Moryl. In 1970, Moryl had purchased a piece of property in Schroon, where they spent their summers.

Need graduated from Cohoes High School, married and had four children: Gloria, Robert, Chad, and Wendy.

“In addition to opening her doors for fundraisers, Helen and the Timberwolf staff offer a community meal every Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s and Easter,” Whitty-Brown said. “Helen has an open door policy during these holidays, and anyone that is alone is welcome to join Helen and her family for dinner at no cost.”

Not only does she give refuge to local folks during these holidays, but she welcomes strangers who are passing through our town, Whitty-Brown said.

“One Thanksgiving, a couple passing through Schroon Lake headed to Montreal with their two young boys stopped for a bite to eat,” she said. “Helen graciously invited the family to enjoy the holiday buffet. After eating a full meal, the couple asked how much they owed, and Helen told them there was no charge and wished them a happy Thanksgiving. The couple was brought to tears.”

The chamber will host a dinner to honor Helen Need at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, at Word of Life Inn in Schroon Lake.

Tickets to the dinner are available for $25 per person. For details or to reserve a ticket, contact the Schroon Lake Area Chamber of Commerce at 518 532-7675 or email: director@schroonlakechamber.org.

“Helen’s name exemplifies who she is, a woman that helps those in need,” Whitty-Brown said. “There are many stories of her kindness and her contributions to the community, and we hope that our local community will now honor the woman that has helped so many folks over the last 15 years.”