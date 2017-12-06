Time capsule from 1872 found

× James Curran holds the time capsule just removed from the foundation of the former Moriah Episcopal Church in Port Henry. The sealed copper box will be opened at a public event to be announced. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

PORT HENRY | Just 145 years after it was placed beneath the cornerstone, the time capsule from the former Moriah Episcopal Church has been unearthed.

When the church on Henry Street was built in 1872, a copper box was used as a time capsule and sealed with lead solder by the congregation.

The box was wedged under and behind the cornerstone of the church on the northeast corner of the building.

On Saturday, a group of volunteers led by Thomas Trow excavated the earth around the pillar and James Curran dislodged and removed the time capsule with assistance from Trow’s son, Steve.

“It took a lot of effort,” Trow said. “We knew about where it was, but not how far back. It was in pretty good shape.”

The group didn’t open the box, but will wait for a public ceremony at the urging of Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava.

“This is a historic event,” Scozzafava said. “We wanted to give the entire community the opportunity to share in the opening of the time capsule.”

The church had been owned by Essex County after it was seized for non-payment of back taxes. At a tax sale on Nov. 29, it was purchased by Vince DuPont, who owns the Edgemont Bed-and-Breakfast inn in Moriah.

Trow and his group had received permission from the Essex County Board of Supervisors to remove the time capsule.

Trow said he was alerted to the existence of the time capsule by a neighbor of the structure, Mary Considine, who was doing research on the church and discovered a mention of the capsule.

“We think it contains Bibles and some other items,” he said. “We won’t know for sure until we open it.”

The church ceased being an Episcopal congregation 24 years ago, and was sold to a private owner. It has changed hands several times since then, and finally ended up in county ownership.

The old bell is still in the church steeple, and was included in the sale.

The Rev. William Reed Woodbridge was the first rector of the new Christ Episcopal Church, until he transferred to Brooklyn in 1898. Another 20 ministers served the church until it ceased operation in 1993.

The building is high-style Carpenter Gothic architecture.

Trow said they plan to replace the 1872 time capsule with a new one before they shore up the excavation.

“I don’t know what we’ll put in it,” he said. “Probably a newspaper, another Bible, some photographs. We’ll think about it.”