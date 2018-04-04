Time capsule reveals its secrets

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry The contents of the 145-year-old Episcopal Church time capsule box from Port Henry included church documents, newspapers and money.

TICONDEROGA | It was an amazing day when the time capsule from the old Moriah Episcopal Church was opened after 145 years beneath the cornerstone.

The ceremony at Heritage Commons in Ticonderoga was presided over by facility resident Mary Considine, 95, the remaining officer of the church’s congregation.

Among items in the sealed copper box were a Bible, prayer book, and coins and paper money from the 1800s, including a 50 cent bill.

The time capsule was recovered from the cornerstone of the church on Henry Street in Port Henry shortly before it was sold at an Essex County tax auction last fall.

It had been placed there in 1872, when the church was dedicated. The last services were held there in 1993.

Considine, a retired teacher, said the Episcopal congregation had been holding services at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church nearby while their building was under construction in the 1870s.

“On this day, Sunday, July 1, 1872, the bishop had come by, and they walked over,” she said. “They were going to lay the cornerstone. The bishop walked down and they put certain things inside it and that was it.”

The Right Reverend Crosswell Doane was Episcopal Bishop of Albany in 1872 and he said prayers over the box.

“What’s in the box is in the minutes of the (church) meeting,” Considine said. “The condition will be the surprise. You see before you the last member of the church.”

Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava brought the time capsule from the town vault, where it had been stored since Thomas Trow, James Curran and other volunteers dug it up, and he worked to open it with a Dremel tool and reciprocating saw as it sat on a table in the Heritage Commons library.

“It was well sealed with solder,” he said. “We had to be careful not to damage the contents.”

After about 15 minutes, the box yielded and Scozzafava removed the contents one item at a time as Considine examined them.

Besides the coins and paper money, the capsule contained a Bible, an Episcopal prayer book, several newspapers from the region, including the now-defunct Port Henry Record, a piece of iron ore from the town’s mines, missionary documents, an 1872 almanac, and church bulletins.

Considine said most of the documents will be turned over to the Albany Episcopal Diocese, while the money will be given to the town.

Scozzafava said he plans to get an appraisal of the coins and bills, which will be stored in the town vault.

About 40 people attended the capsule opening ceremony, including Heritage Commons staff and guests, town officials, and interested citizens. The nursing facility provided refreshments after the ceremony.

“Thank you for sharing with me and honoring me,” Considine said as the event concluded.