Time running out for Children’s Health Insurance Program

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo State Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) is among the state lawmakers calling for Congress to renew funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

PLATTSBURGH | As many as 350,000 children statewide may lose health coverage through the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) if Congress doesn’t renew funding.

Federal funds are expected to run out early next year if Congress does not reauthorize the program, which primarily serves children whose families earn too much to qualify for Medicaid.

Congress did not renew the program when it expired on Sept. 30, and state officials are pushing Congress to act.

“In rural communities like the North Country, we already face difficulties with health care due to limited accessibility and lack of coverage by providers,” said state Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) in a statement. “We should be working to improve health care not only for our children, but for all residents.”

CHIP provides federal matching funds to states for the program. New York receives about $1 billion annually for its Child Health Plus Program, which provides preventative care, including routine checkups, immunizations, doctor visits, prescription coverage, as well as dental and vision care.

The program has reduced the number of uninsured children in New York from 700,000 in 1996 to 100,000 in 2017, according to materials provided by the governor’s office.

“Children with chronic health conditions are most at risk, as being uninsured or underinsured forces parents to make difficult decisions about maintaining appropriate levels of care and acquiring needed medications,” said Essex County Health Director Linda Beers.

One of the department’s essential functions is to assure access to healthcare, Beers said, and one way to increase access is through CHIP.

“Without these services, a greater burden is placed on (Essex County Health) as a safety net agency or children go without insurance,” she said.

A federal shortfall would mean the state would have to make up the funding difference — or choose not to — when it is already facing a looming $4 billion budget deficit.

Jones said the loss of funds would be “devastating” for local communities and would divert funding from crucial state programs for education, infrastructure and economic development.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state Department of Health Commissioner Howard Zucker have also called for Congress to take action.