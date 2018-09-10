Time Warp Treasures taps love of nostalgia

× Ken Adams and his fiancee Nevada O’Connor have joined with Adams’ Brother Eric Porter to open Time Warp Treasures, featuring everything from GI Joe to 3D printing. Photo by Tim Rowland

TICONDEROGA | In troubled and hectic times, a return to the simple days of youth might not seem like a bad idea. Here to help along those lines is Time Warp Treasures, a new shop in downtown Ticonderoga selling vintage toys, comics, collectables and custom-made crafts and furniture.

From GI Joe to Castle Grayskull, Ken Adams, along with his brother Eric Porter, has parlayed a life of collecting and woodworking into business-incubator space made available by PRIDE of Ticonderoga, which until this summer was home to the Ticonderoga Food Co-op.

Time Warp has excited not just customers, but others with an interest in the downtown who are learning the lesson that nostalgia sells. Along with vintage candy and the Star Trek Original Series Set Tour, the new shop is joining what might be an up-and-coming nostalgia niche for downtown Ticonderoga.

“There’s a huge market for this, and it’s a lot of fun,” said Maria Tedford, PRIDE executive director. “Both Ken and Eric are great, hard-working guys who understand the importance of giving back to the community.”

Time Warp is across the street from the Star Trek Original Series Set Tour, and is primed to pay a complementary role to the popular tourist destination. But the comic books and vintage toys have a local constituency in their own right.

“There’s a large collector element from Port Henry to Whitehall,” said Adams, who has spent much of his own life collecting, and always had it in the back of his mind to open a business. In fact, he had looked downtown and had been unable to find a suitable space when the Ticonderoga Chamber called to tell him about the PRIDE location. Things picked up speed from there. “PRIDE has been awesome,” Adams said.

And the feeling has been mutual, from PRIDE and the Chamber to the first wave of customers, who have shown a love of vintage toys. “Everybody wants to get a piece of their childhood back,” Adams said. “You see someone come in here and they find a toy they haven’t seen in 30 years and their eyes light up.”

Interest, he believes, has been helped by the Netflix show, “The Toys That Made Us,” which became a surprise hit.

Time Warp also has an edge over online shopping, because a lot of customers don’t know they might want an item until they see it — so the merchandise isn’t something they would go out searching for on, say, Amazon.

“We’ve got a lot of the weird stuff that people have forgotten about,” Adams said. “There’s huge nostalgia for the ’70s and ’80s — there’s a toy revolution that no one has ever seen before.”

His fiancee, Nevada O’Conner, adds that “it’s not just toys they offer in this store.” Eric Porter’s artistic talents are evident, and he’s won acclaim for his artwork and custom woodworking from signge to bedroom furniture. In a strikingly modern touch for a vintage shop, Time Warp also does 3D printing.

The Chamber is planning a ceremonial ribbon cutting for Time Warp Treasures on Friday, Sept. 14 at 4 p.m. “They are a perfect addition to the growing Montcalm Street and Ticonderoga Area business districts,” said Chamber executive director Matthew Courtright. “They will truly be part of the continued economic development and growth of the area.”