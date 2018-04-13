Tip a mug for Best 4th

TICONDEROGA | The annual fundraiser for the Best 4th in the North Night at The Pub (Madden’s Pub) in downtown Ticonderoga is coming up from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 14.

This event will take place following the Alumni Basketball Tournament and has become one of the Best 4th Committee’s biggest fundraisers of the year.

Money for the Best 4th in the North celebration is raised from the tips the guest bartenders receive. During the event, the committee plans to announce the 2018 parade grand marshal.

The current list of guest bartenders will include: from 6–7 p.m., Bob Dedrick and Tom Dedrick; 7–8 p.m., Mickey Fitzgerald and Wendy Shaw; 8–9 p.m., Eric Rich and Cory Thompson.

Additional guest bartenders may also join the festivities.

“We encourage you to participate in as many fundraisers for the Fourth of July Celebration as possible,” said celebration chair Debbie Barber. “Without the support of our area businesses and community members the celebration we all enjoy and has become a Ticonderoga tradition would not be possible. The celebration costs about $30,000 each year, with most of that being raised by the committee.”

The 2018 Best 4th in the North Celebration will take place July 1-4, with a grand fireworks display, parade, disc jockey, live music, food, vendors, rides, games and more. An additional day may be added to the celebration.

The theme for the 2018 parade is Superheroes and Villains. Parade applications are available at www.timainstreet.org or at the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce office.

“We are always working to add new vendors, new food options, live music and other events as part of the celebration,” Barber said. “We are currently finalizing a fantastic line-up of entertainment for the four days. We added more bands to the parade in 2017 and hope to do so again this year. Although this will increase our overall costs, we want to continue to grow the celebration.”