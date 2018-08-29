Tobacco 21 to get revote

× 1 of 3 Expand Supervisors moved to combine comments from the August Tobacco 21 public hearing with comments from the earlier session held in May. Photo by Kim Dedam × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

Photo by Kim Dedam

ELIZABETHTOWN | Just one person who spoke at a recent public hearing to raise the age of purchasing tobacco products from 18 to 21 supports the status quo.

But despite the mounting support for the proposal, skeptics say that raising the age doesn’t necessarily lead to kids kicking the habit.

Michael Fennier, president of New York Vapor Association, said the American Cancer Association has endorsed vaping as a way to quit smoking.

“If (Tobacco 21) was truly the answer, the Vapor Association would be all over it,” he said in the public session.

“I care about the kids,” he said, “It’s important to know about the facts.”

Vaping, Fennier said, “is too healthy, and big pharma (pharmaceutical companies) doesn’t want it around.”

Essex County Supervisors will bring the county’s proposed Tobacco 21 law back to a vote at their full board meeting on Sept. 4, the Tuesday after Labor Day.

The measure was narrowly defeated in a first round of voting on June 5.

× Essex County Public Health Director Linda Beers Photo by Kim Dedam

REDUCING EXPOSURE

Essex County Public Health Director Linda Beers countered Fennier’s claim with her comments, saying the county’s proposed Tobacco 21 law looks to avoid a new generation of smokers, not entice people to quit smoking cigarettes.

“This is about reducing exposure to cigarettes for kids younger than 18,” Beers said. “We’re not talking about it as a tool to stop smoking.”

In checking with the American Cancer Society (ACS), the national organization did issue a policy statement last February, updating their stance on e-cigarette use.

ACS suggests further research is needed about the health impact of e-cigarettes.

They also support raising the minimum age for tobacco purchase to 21, as well as preventing e-cigarette usage, noting evidence indicates that young e-cigarette users are at increased risk for both starting to smoke and becoming long-term users of combustible tobacco products.”

× Photo by Kim Dedam

Comments were placed on the record in Essex County by a group of four teens who attended the public hearing as part of Tobacco-free Clinton, Franklin and Essex and Reality Check.

Most were from Franklin County.

Lawrence Tucker, 17, raised the issue of addiction, pointing out that other vices have an age restriction set at 21, such as gambling, alcohol purchase and marijuana use where legal.

Tucker said it does not make sense to allow the purchase of tobacco, which is also addictive, at age 18.

Following the failed vote earlier this summer, proponents say the law did not pass muster because three town supervisors were absent, Randy Preston, Wilmington; Robin DeLoria, Newcomb; and Charles Harrington, Crown Point.

Their combined 298 votes could change an outcome with the second vote next week.

The tally for Tobacco 21 law in June was 1359 “Aye” to 1264 “Nay” votes, a margin of 95 votes.