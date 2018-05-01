Tobacco age law headed to public hearing

ELIZABETHTOWN | The debate over raising the legal age for purchasing tobacco products in Essex County will head to a public hearing at the end of this month.

Members of the Essex County Ways and Means Committee voted April 30 to bring the Local Law off the table and move it for a public hearing for Tuesday, May 29, at 11 a.m. at the old Essex County Courthouse.

The local law, which would raise the legal age of purchasing tobacco in Essex County from 18 to 21 was tabled last month based on concerns from members of the board.

Public Health Director Linda Beers hosted an information luncheon for members of the board to answer questions and concerns in mid-April.

“All I want to do is take this from the table and move forward with a public hearing,” said Ticonderoga Supervisor Joe Giordano, who presented the motion to the board.

After some discussion, the motion came to a vote, which was passed with Elizabethtown’s Noel Merrihew, North Hudson’s Ron Moore and Willsboro’s Shaun Gillilland opposing. Chesterfield Supervisor Gerald Morrow was absent.