Tobacco law tabled by county

ELIZABETHTOWN | Essex County lawmakers voted to table a resolution which would raise the legal age for the purchase of tobacco products from 18 to 21.

In a motion to table moved by Essex Supervisor Ron Jackson and seconded by Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava, the board voted unanimously to table the proposed local law.

Jackson said the move to table came at the request of Essex County Health Director Linda Beers.

“She said there were issues they wanted to come back to us on,” said Jackson.

In a letter to the board, Beers said the decision to request the table came from a meeting of the Tobacco Subcommittee.

“We reviewed the board of supervisors comments from the Human Services Committee meeting held March 12,” Beers said. “Although the resolution passed the board, we acknowledge there were questions raised that we left unanswered.”

Beers said she and the subcommittee value the opinions of the supervisors and requested a “learning luncheon” with a group of panelists to allow a free flow of information and “a respectful dialogue around this important topic.”

Several supervisors said they did have concerns with the local law during the March 12 meeting, including Minerva Supervisor Steve McNally, who said he wanted to make sure people knew it was not about the law itself.

“I have no problem with raising the age or the proposed local law,” McNally said. “My concern is for the businesses in my town. If Essex County is the only government agency to move forward with this, then the 18-20 year-olds can go six miles down the road in either direction to Warren County and buy cigarettes. If they do that, then they will also by their gas and other items in Warren County and it will hurt my store owners in Minerva.”

According to Jackson, the local law will most likely come up again after the groups meet.