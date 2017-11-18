Tolerance at ELCS

× Rabbi Alec Friedmann talks to students about the Holocaust at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School Nov. 9. Photo by Keith Lobdell

ELIZABETHTOWN | Rabbi Alec Friedmann was not alive when the Holocaust took place, but he has felt the affects it had on his parents from youth.

“Part of my upbringing was you never know when you are going to have to leave,” said Friedmann. “My father never talked about what happened in the holocaust, and my mother talked about it only in terms of what she lost. She lost the ability to go to arts school. My mother-in-law never talked about her experience only to say she lost her entire family and was the only one to get out.”

Friedmann, a second generation survivor, spoke to students at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School Nov. 9 on the topic of the Holocaust and moving forward into a theme on tolerance.

“Recently, there were Nazis marching in Virginia and they were chanting, ‘The Jews will not replace us,’” said Friedmann, referring to protests in Charlottesville, Va. “My answer to that question is, ‘Why would we want to?’ Does anyone have the answer, because I don’t.”

Friedmann talked about the experiences of members of his family, who were scattered from South Africa to England, as well as taken prisoner.

The rabbi said it is important to remember the history of the mass killing of six million Jews, which was three-quarters of the world population, a number Friedmann said still has not been fully replenished.

“Jewish survivors of the Holocaust are in the same boat as World War II veterans,” he said. “They have grown old and they are now dying off.”

“We felt it was important for our students to hear from the rabbi and remember what happened,” teacher Kaitlin Fielder said. “With what we have seen going on recently, speaking about being nice to each other is an important lesson.”

“With the issues in Charlottesville and what we have seen in the political world, we are seeing examples in this country of intolerance to other’s ideals and we want to help the students realize that and raise awareness,” teacher Connie Blaine said.

Friedmann addressed students for about an hour, also teaching them about what a rabbi is and what they do.

Students also had a chance to ask questions and engage in conversation before participating in an activity on tolerance after the presentation.