Tonko lashes embattled EPA chief; Stefanik not satisfied with responses

Rep. Paul Tonko (D-Amsterdam) grilled EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt (pictured) in a congressional hearing last week. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) does not sit on the committee, but said the embattled chief should resign.

WASHINGTON, D.C. | Scott Pruitt, the embattled Environmental Protection Agency chief, was in the hot seat last week for a congressional grilling probing ethical lapses and a firehose of questions surrounding personal spending.

During a pair of six-hour committee hearings, Pruitt largely blamed the scandals on staff, and said he was unaware of pay raises to aides.

“I have nothing to hide as its relates to how I’ve run the agency for the past 16 months,” Pruitt told the House Energy and Commerce subcommittee.

Rep. Paul Tonko (D-Amsterdam) was a chief critic, lashing proposed budget cuts, staff reductions and what he said was overall mismanagement and abuse at the agency that will ultimately weaken public health.

“Under Administrator Pruitt, commonsense public health and environmental protections are being slated for elimination with no regard for scientific evidence and little justification beyond the wishes of regulated entities,” Tonko said in his opening remarks.

Tonko, who represents the Albany area, also got Pruitt to acknowledge a shifting stance when it comes pay raises for staffers.

Pruitt previously told Fox News that he hadn’t known about the raises until afterwards; that he did not know who authorized them and that they shouldn’t have been handed out, Politico reported.

But under questioning from Tonko, Pruitt acknowledged that he had authorized his chief of staff to award pay bumps to staffers — but said he was unaware of their extent or they would circumvent the White House.

“I was not aware of the amount,” Pruitt said.

Tonko called for an investigation by the Office of the Inspector General, joining 11 ongoing federal inquiries.

Other lawmakers have called for his resignation, including Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro).

Stefanik does not sit on either committee that grilled Pruitt, but said she was not satisfied with his responses and renewed calls for his resignation.

“Congresswoman Stefanik does not believe Administrator Pruitt answered her concerns about the recent ethical lapses at the EPA under his watch, and she continues to call for new leadership at this agency,” said Tom Flanagin, a spokesman.

Stefanik initially called for Pruitt to quit at a pair of town hall forums last month, but stopped short of signing onto a Democratic-led resolution calling for his ouster.

The sophomore lawmaker is working with GOP colleagues on a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to request Pruitt’s resignation, Flanagin said, and is asking more Republicans to publicly join the resignation calls.