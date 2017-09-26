Top cop recalls Dannemora manhunt in new memoir

× Expand New York State Police Major Charles Guess has written a book detailing his leadership of the manhunt for two convicted killers who escaped from Clinton Correctional Facility in 2015.

RAY BROOK | Just two years after a pair of convicted killers broke out of Clinton Correctional in a sophisticated escape plot, interest in the caper is surging.

Over 1,000 people auditioned for bit parts in “Escape from Dannemora,” the Ben Stiller-helmed Showtime documentary series that’s filming now in Plattsburgh and Dannemora.

Accomplice Joyce Mitchell continues to garner headlines every time she’s up for parole, including just three weeks ago.

Now, the law enforcement official in charge of the manhunt has written a book detailing the hunt for David Sweat and Richard Matt.

New York State Police Major Charles Guess planned a quiet retirement when he signed off in 2016.

“I hadn’t really contemplated writing this book,” he told The Sun. “Frankly, it was my wife Eleanor who said to me, realistically, if you don’t write the book, somebody will. And you’re probably going to buy it and say, ‘It really didn’t happen that way.’”

Sweat and Matt used smuggled tools to burrow through their cellblock, eventually emerging through a manhole outside of the maximum security prison. They alluded capture for 23 days before Matt was fatally shot by a federal agent and Sweat was captured two days later.

Guess said there’s some misinformation about the event that placed northern New York squarely in the international spotlight for three weeks.

“So from my point of view, I wanted to get some form of comprehensive record established that accurately portrayed the efforts of law enforcement, folks in the community, and speak specifically to the 23 days that we all suffered through in June of 2015,” Guess said.

The result is “Relentless Pursuit: Inside the Escape from Dannemora: New York’s Largest Manhunt,” which is out now via Indianapolis-based publisher Dog Ear Publishing.

Guess, 56, said the details underpinning the death of Matt and the takedown of Sweat near the Canadian border by Trooper Jay Cook are well-known.

But much of the unknown internal workings of the command post — including the Border Patrol Tactical Unit — are explored in the book for the first time.

The major, who took command of Troop B just months before the manhunt and retired a year afterwards, also said he wanted to explore other aspects of his career.