Top cop recalls Dannemora manhunt in new memoir

New York State Police Major Charles Guess has written a book detailing his leadership of the manhunt for two convicted killers who escaped from Clinton Correctional Facility in 2015.
RAY BROOK | Just two years after a pair of convicted killers broke out of Clinton Correctional in a sophisticated escape plot, interest in the caper is surging.
Over 1,000 people auditioned for bit parts in “Escape from Dannemora,” the Ben Stiller-helmed Showtime documentary series that’s filming now in Plattsburgh and Dannemora.
Accomplice Joyce Mitchell continues to garner headlines every time she’s up for parole, including just three weeks ago.
Now, the law enforcement official in charge of the manhunt has written a book detailing the hunt for David Sweat and Richard Matt.
New York State Police Major Charles Guess planned a quiet retirement when he signed off in 2016.
“I hadn’t really contemplated writing this book,” he told The Sun. “Frankly, it was my wife Eleanor who said to me, realistically, if you don’t write the book, somebody will. And you’re probably going to buy it and say, ‘It really didn’t happen that way.’”
Sweat and Matt used smuggled tools to burrow through their cellblock, eventually emerging through a manhole outside of the maximum security prison. They alluded capture for 23 days before Matt was fatally shot by a federal agent and Sweat was captured two days later.
Guess said there’s some misinformation about the event that placed northern New York squarely in the international spotlight for three weeks.
“So from my point of view, I wanted to get some form of comprehensive record established that accurately portrayed the efforts of law enforcement, folks in the community, and speak specifically to the 23 days that we all suffered through in June of 2015,” Guess said.
The result is “Relentless Pursuit: Inside the Escape from Dannemora: New York’s Largest Manhunt,” which is out now via Indianapolis-based publisher Dog Ear Publishing.
Guess, 56, said the details underpinning the death of Matt and the takedown of Sweat near the Canadian border by Trooper Jay Cook are well-known.
But much of the unknown internal workings of the command post — including the Border Patrol Tactical Unit — are explored in the book for the first time.
The major, who took command of Troop B just months before the manhunt and retired a year afterwards, also said he wanted to explore other aspects of his career.
Those include the Sept. 11 attacks, the TWA Flight 800 aircraft crash and the search for Ralph “Bucky” Phillips, a career criminal who escaped from a western New York jail and shot three state troopers — one fatally — before he was captured five months later.
Those experiences helped prepare Guess to take on the challenge of a lifetime.
Guess said he’s serving as a technical advisor on “Escape from Dannemora.”
“I’m pleasantly surprised with director Ben Stiller and his key staff members in their desire to portray this from a position of authenticity, reality and sensitivity,” he said.
The affection is mutual: Stiller plugged “Relentless” on Twitter last week:
“Loving working with Maj. Charles Guess on #EscapeFromDannamora,” Stiller wrote. “He led the manhunt & his book relentlesspursuittrooper.com is the best account.”
Guess also has a cameo in the mini-series.
Two prison employees were arrested in conjunction with the escape:
Mitchell, who is serving seven years on a contraband charge, and Gene Palmer, a corrections officer who served four months in county jail after admitting to smuggling the inmates tools they used to escape the facility in a block of frozen hamburger meat provided by Mitchell.
The breakout remains a raw subject in the community and Guess hopes the film can serve as a redemption for those who helped capture the duo, as well as cast law enforcement in a favorable light.
“A segment of the population — corrections, for example — has been painted with a broad brush, unfairly I think,” Guess said. “In any organization when you have 30,000-plus people, and a handful of them are responsible for some of the misdeeds that were related to the escape, the rest of them are outstanding professionals and clearly contributed to apprehending those folks.”
BROTHERS IN GRAY
Guess spoke to a reporter as he signed copies of the book at Troop B’s open house in Ray Brook on Saturday.
Many of those waiting in line for autographed copies and photos were fellow members of law enforcement, and conversation was spiked with nostalgia as attendees swapped war stories from the manhunt.
A lieutenant with the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision who asked for anonymity because he is not authorized to speak publicly said he hoped the public would learn “a lot of positive changes resulted in what happened.”
Greg Phillips, a retired corrections officer, lives in Mountain View, which became the epicenter of the search during the final days.
“It’ll be interesting to read to see the truth and not the lies,” said Phillips, who called Guess “a very impressive man.”
Collette LeDuc of Malone had retired as a long-time civilian state police employee before the escape.
LeDuc vividly recalled the flurry of squad cars rushing by when Sweat was shot in nearby Constable, New York — but was out of the loop.
“I just want to read to see behind the scenes,” LeDuc said.
Thom Thorne of Malone clutched two copies of the book.
Both of his parents worked in law enforcement, he said, and he has a deep respect for the state police.
“It was a really professional job,” Thorne said of the manhunt.
To pre-order “Relentless,” visit relentlesspursuittrooper.com.