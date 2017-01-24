Top local politico steps down from GOP committee

× Expand Photo provided Win Belanger, a man of many political talents, announced his retirement from the Essex County Republican Committee on Jan. 20, citing the increasing amount of time spent in North Carolina.

WILLSBORO — One of the region’s leading political figures has resigned from his leadership posts in the local Republican Party.

Win Belanger announced his resignation last week from the Essex County Republican Committee, where he had served a number of roles since 2000, most recently, as first vice chair.

Polly Belanger also stepped down as secretary and treasurer for the town of Willsboro committee.

The reason, said the couple, is because they are spending more and more time in Emerald Isle, North Carolina.

“We have found it increasingly difficult to keep up being away five months out of the year,” said the Belangers in a joint statement. “We no longer have a good line of communication and no finger on the pulse.”

The pair also resigned from the Willsboro Republican Committee, where Win had served as chair.

“We were hesitant to accept our roles in September, but thought we could be away and still make a difference.”

THE BEGINNING

Belanger moved to Willsboro in 1988 after retiring from the U.S. Air Force.

Since then, he has guided a number of officials into local, state and federal office, including Teresa Sayward, the former state assemblywoman who first met Belanger at his kitchen table when both were political novices.

Sayward described Belanger as a charismatic and magnetic campaigner with a finely-tuned political antenna.

“He’s dedicated, he’s tireless — he’s a born salesman, and his candidates are his product,” Sayward said. “He’s a master fundraiser, master campaigner, and one of the hardest workers I’ve ever met in my life.”

During that first campaign, as Sayward gave speeches, Belanger worked the crowd, easily winning people over with his magnetic personality.

Sayward ultimately beat nearly a dozen male competitors to become the district’s state representative in 2002, a position she held until her retirement in 2013.

Belanger became Sayward’s chief of staff and served for many years.

In that position, he maintained an extraordinary eye to detail, Sayward said, notifying the lawmaker of which of her constituents were sick, and when to send out mailers.

“Win is going to be missed by the Essex County Republican Party,” she said.

Belanger said he owed Bill McGahay, a consultant with Park Strategies, for his tutoring.

“I feel very successful,” he said.

HIGHS AND LOWS

The most difficult campaign, he said, was for Essex County District Attorney Kristy Sprague in 2009.

It was decisive, he admitted, and led to a battle within the party that left open wounds.

“But those victories are sweet, they really are,” Belanger said.

Sprague said the couple, who she described as dedicated, generous and selfless, will leave big shoes to fill and their departure is bittersweet.

“I am very happy for them as they enjoy their well deserved retirements together,” Sprague said. “However, I will miss their involvement and especially Win’s encouraging voice during event planning times.”

The victories racked up:

Essex County Sheriff Henry Hommes, Richard Cutting and Assemblyman Dan Stec.

And despite the slogan “Win with win,” there were, of course, losses.

“I only saw two men lose that I consulted with that I feel should have won,” Belanger said.

A three-way general election race for New York’s 23rd District in 2009 was an early referendum on President Obama that garnered national attention. Bill Owens, a Democrat, ultimately beat Doug Hoffman, of Saranac Lake, and served two terms.

Belanger was gunning for a rematch in 2011.

“I resigned in 2011 as second vice because I was asked to when I worked for Doug Hoffman over the endorsed (Matt) Doheny. Seems I was right on that one.”

Sandy Treadwell was the former New York State GOP Chairman (and Westport resident) who challenged now-U.S. Sen Kirsten Gillibrand in 2008 for what was then New York’s 20th Congressional District.

Treadwell lost by wide margins in what was one of the most expensive House races in the country.

“He was the right man for the job, but lost as nice guys sometimes do,” Belanger said.

More recently, Belanger was an early supporter of Rep. Elise Stefanik, the lawmaker who launched her campaign in mid-2013 and went on to be the youngest-ever female congresswoman ever elected.

“Those (campaigns) are something for a small town boy like myself,” Belanger said. “With just a high school education, a U.S. Air Force guy — it’s just a thrill.”

Stefanik called Belanger a “tireless and dedicated advocate” for Essex County and thanked him for his years of service.

“I look forward to continuing to work with him in the future and wish him and Polly the best of luck going forward,” Stefanik said.

Belanger said service to town and county is paramount. And nothing beats pounding the pavement meeting regular folks.

“If I was just working, I wouldn’t have met half of the people I met working in politics,” Belanger said. “It’s just great.”

But the path toward success for the local political guru hasn’t always been easy, and the road has been spiked with learning curves.

Belanger cited an embarrassing incident when he accidentally sent an email containing salty language about a political opponent to a reporter.

While the error could have sunk the campaign, the reporter sent it back with a warning to be more careful.

“From then out, I learned the news media is not bad — there are good people out there,” Belanger said.

ADVICE

Belanger has been outspoken for the need for public service, beginning at the local level.

“More people should be involved, and more people should run for office,” he said.

For candidates, he said, the key to success is simple:

“Remember where you came from, be humble and tell the truth.”

If you can’t articulate why you’re running and ask for someone’s vote, then you won’t win.

“People have an ear for that.”

While gaping fault lines have opened up at the national scene over the years, changes are underfoot at the local level, too.

Political campaigns have become more people-centric, he said, which means candidates once defeated in early nominating contests, or fail to meet party muster, are pushing the contests out to November, running in different party lines or as independents.

“Today, it’s not about the party, it’s about the individual — and that’s where we start the infighting,” Belanger said.

Over the years, people have become complacent with trying to fight each other, he said.

MOVING FORWARD

This year is an election year for a number of local offices, including the district attorney and most local positions, including clerks and town supervisors.

The couple said the town and county will be able to meet and fill their void before preparations for those races lift off.

“Chairman (Shaun) Gillilland is more than capable in reforming the town committee and to seek out a county first vice of his and the committee’s choosing,” Belanger said.

But he’s not completely bowing out of the political arena.

Belanger said he will be managing Sprague’s re-election campaign, and will stay involved whenever he’s in town.

“When I’m home for seven months, I plan on working hard for the committee and doing anything they want me to do.”

Sprague said the Belangers are like family, and she is fortunate and humbled that they will dedicate their time to her re-election effort.

“I am very fortunate that Win will continue on helping me in my bid for re-election,” Sprague said. “He can’t get rid of me that easily. I am sure Polly will be right there with us, and for that I am thankful.”

For now, Belanger has no plans to get involved in politics in his small resort town along North Carolina’s Crystal Coast.

“Hell no,” he laughed.

The community boasts just 46 people. Nobody fights with each other too much, he said — unless the construction of a beach tent blocks someone’s view of the Atlantic.

“I will miss the political atmosphere and the political people very much, Belanger said, “and being a part of that has always been a challenge to me.”

ACCOLADES

Essex County GOP Chairman Shaun Gillilland said the committee will discuss filling the vacated positions at their March meeting.

“It saddens me that he’s leaving, but I completely understand his reasonings,” said Gillilland, who worked with Belanger for a decade. “He won’t be replaced. It’s going to take a lot of people to take the sweat he put into it.”

Belanger, he said, was the man that did everything.

“I’ll miss him,” Gillilland said.

Ron Jackson, former party leader, said he was fortunate to have three vice chairs.

“Win was definitely the worker bee of the group,” Jackson said. “He is dedicated to the party, a hard worker, and as good a person to have as vice.”

And across the aisle, Democrats also had fond words.

“He has been the eyes and ears for the Republicans, and he knows his politics — that’s for sure,” said Essex County Democratic Committee Chair Bethany Kosmider. “We certainly wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Gerald Morrow, the ranking Democrat on the Essex County Board of Supervisors, hailed Belanger for his bipartisanship.

“It’s not about politics, it’s about the people,” Morrow said.

And, he added: “He tells it like it is, and I do, too.”

Belanger was also long-term chair of the Willsboro Zoning Board, served on Willsboro Central’s budget committee for years and was a founding member and officer of the Willsboro Community Housing Assistance Task Force. He also served as an officer on the executive boards at the Smith House Health Center and the Willsboro Development Corporation.