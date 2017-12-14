Top ranked Moriah survives league-opener in double OT

× Expand Keith Lobdell Moriah’s Joey Stahl and Northern Adirondack’s Reed Lashway battle for a rebound in last season’s game between the two squads. On Dec. 14, the Bobcats pushed the defending state champs into double overtime before foul trouble and a strong start in the overtime period pushed the Vikings to an 82-69 win.

ELLENBURG | The Moriah Vikings learned quickly the rest of the CVAC is not going to go away just because they are the defending state champions.

The Vikings' 24-game win streak almost saw its end Wednesday as Northern Adirondack pushed the top-ranked Class D team in the state into double overtime before the Vikings scored a 82-69 win.

“It was a great high school game,” Vikings head coach Brian Cross said. “Both teams played extremely hard. NAC may have lost a couple of players from last year, but they are still very good.”

While up for the challenge, even NAC coach Nate Bilow said he was a little shocked by his team’s performance.

“I didn’t expect the outcome to be like this tonight,” Bilow said. “They are the defending State Champs in Class D, and they returned plenty of pieces from that team a year ago. They have had big wins over larger schools in non-league play already. I thought our youth would show a lot more against an experienced team like them. But we played very well defensively tonight."

The Bobcats pressured the Vikings from the start, holding a 29-24 lead at half. With time winding down in regulation, Brett Juntunen connected on a late three pointer to push the game into the first overtime as the teams were tied at 61-61.

The Bobcats were able to take a 65-61 lead early into the first overtime before Dylan Trombley connected on a basket to cut the lead to 65-63. With 13 seconds left, Jay Strieble missed a pair of free throws that would have tied the game, but Trombley was able to collect an offensive rebound and convert to tie the game and send it to a second overtime.

The Vikings then showed the resiliency that earned them a state title in March, going on a 9-0 run to start the second overtime. Coupled with the Bobcats mounting foul trouble leaving them with just four players to end the game, the Vikings were able to close out the win with a 17-4 run in the second overtime.

“Luckily we played our best basketball the first two minutes of the second overtime,” Cross said.

For the Vikings, Trombley led the way with 24 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, while Joey Stahl had 18 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Dewey Snyder added 15 points, while Braden Swan scored 12, Strieble 7 and Jerin Sargent, 2.

Juntunen led all scorers with 38 points for the Bobcats, while Cody Peryea added 17 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Reed Lashway (13) and Noah Lambert (10) also had double-digit rebounds, with Lashway scoring 8 and Lambert 4.

Lucas Smart added two points, and Ethan Warick scored 1 point to go with eight rebounds.