Tops in Saranac Lake among 10 locations slated for closure

SARANAC LAKE | The Tops Market on Lake Flower Avenue in Saranac Lake is among the 10 underperforming stores in upstate New York slated for closure by the end of November, the grocery chain announced Thursday.

"The vast majority of our stores are profitable and we are seeing strong customer support continue to drive growth in these locations," said Tops CEO Frank Curci in a statement. "That said, there are a few stores that are not performing to our standards, due to a number of factors including location, store size, lack of visibility, and lease costs."

The other stores are located in Elmira, Fulton, Perinton (Monroe County), Lyons (Wayne County), Geneva (Ontario County) and two each in Rochester and Syracuse.

Approximately 600 jobs will be affected by the upcoming closures, according to the grocery chain, which is based in Williamsville, Erie County.

“We have many openings across our chain of stores and to the extent possible, we will work with impacted associates to find them placement at nearby store locations,” Curci said.

Tops filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February. Their financial troubles, said the chain, “come from the competitive industry and falling food prices that has hurt supermarket chains across the U.S.,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

The company lost about $80 million on about $2.5 billion in revenue last year, the newspaper reported.

Tops said it intends on filing a motion with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court seeking authority to assume the leases of continuing stores and reject leases and conduct closings at the 10 affected locations.

The chain has 169 stores and employs 14,000 in northern Pennsylvania, western Vermont and New York, including Elizabethtown, Plattsburgh, Au Sable Forks, Schroon Lake and North Creek, among other locations across northern New York.

All other locations are expected to remain open — including the store on Church Street in Saranac Lake.

"The grocery store business is especially tough these days, facing fierce competition from online retail giants such as Amazon and others," said Village of Saranac Lake Mayor Clyde Rabideau. "I am grateful Tops will keep its downtown store going, as it is vital to so many, while the space they will vacate on the south end of our village offers a new opportunity to yet another supermarket."

The Village of Saranac Lake was awarded $10 million state economic development funds earlier this month, and local officials have flagged renovation of the Church Street location as a priority project.

The $500,000 proposed project contains plans for an updated facade and numerous internal upgrades, according to the grant application.

“Additionally, it could attract new tenants to lease the remaining available portions of the property, which may in turn create more jobs,” the application stated. “Most importantly, it will entice Tops Friendly Markets to stay at this location and retain its 27 employees that it currently has on staff.”