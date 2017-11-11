Tough guy motivates teens

× Expand Photo provided Crown Point Central senior Heather Foote with life coach Jeff Yalden.

CROWN POINT | A nationally-recognized life coach recently visited Crown Point Central School to speak with students.

Motivational speaker Jeff Yalden was at the school to help pupils in grades 7 through 12.

Principal Tara Celotti said the visit was a great experience for students.

“He brought his wonderful message, which was over 25 years in the making, and it hit very close to home with the students,” she said. “His knowledge, experience and direct focus on making the best choices was delivered powerfully and made it easily understandable for students to receive the message. It was over a decade since he was at Crown Point previously and we were very happy to have him back.”

Based in Cape Cod, Mass., Yalden is the author of the Amazon best seller, “Boom,” about preventing teen suicides.

Yalden says suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem. He was hospitalized for suicidal behavior at the age of 17 and again at 22. While he was serving in the military, one of his subordinates committed suicide in front of him.

Celotti said Yalden has a website at www.jeffyalden.com for more information. He has about 150 speaking engagements a year.

× Expand Photo provided In the group photo, Crown Point’s College for Every Student Leadership team members joined motivational speaker Jeff Yalden (center).

She said Yalden told students, “Work for a cause, not for applause. Live life to express, not to impress. Don’t strive to make your presence noticed; but make your absence felt.”

Yalden, she said, was a “dynamic speaker” at the school.

Yalden says the advice he dispenses comes from personal and painful experiences.

He urges students to take time to think.

Yalden talks about reckless reactions he’s had to situations in his life and says he regrets not thinking it through.

Taking time each day to reflect and analyze is a useful habit to have, he says.