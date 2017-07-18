Tour will feature Schroon homes

× Expand File photo Pictured: A previous Friends of the Schroon Lake Library House & Garden Tour.

SCHROON LAKE – The 9th-annual Friends of the Schroon Lake Library House and Garden Tour will feature five homes around Schroon Lake.

The tour is Sunday, July 30, from noon to 4 p.m., rain or shine, for a $25 donation per person.

“Come and spend a Sunday afternoon exploring some unique properties around Schroon Lake,” said the event’s Donna Prescott. “The tour offers visitors the opportunity to visit beautiful, creative, and distinctive gardens, homes with beautiful lake views, and homes built or renovated to complement the environment. All of these homes reflect the spirit of the Adirondacks.”

She said all proceeds benefit the Schroon Lake Public Library. Tickets are available for a donation of $25 per person at the Schroon Lake Public Library, located in the Schroon Town Hall on Leland Street in Schroon Lake, 532-7737, ex. 13.

The library is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All tickets are non-refundable.