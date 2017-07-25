Tour will showcase ironworks in Crown Point hamlet

The Crown Point Iron Company operated in Ironville hamlet

by

IRONVILLE – A walking tour of the Crown Point Iron Company ruins will be hosted by the Adirondack History Museum.

The tour is at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, and will be led by local historian and author Morris Glenn.

One of the highlights of the tour will be discussion on the Penfield Forge Project. The project includes plans to rebuild the replica of the first iron forge in northern New York that was originally at the closed Frontier Town theme-park.  

In 2016, the replica forge was moved to the Penfield Museum in Ironville. The five-year project will recreate a facsimile of a working cold-blast iron forge that Major Skene operated in the initial colonial period prior up to the outbreak of the Revolutionary War.

During the Revolutionary War, Skene forge was captured by the Colonial forces on Lake Champlain and then used by Benedict Arnold to build the first American Navy.

People are asked to wear comfortable shoes for the tour, and bring their own food and beverages for a lunch break.

The event is free, but RSVPs are required by noon on July 28. Donations to the Penfield Forge Project will be gratefully accepted. To register, contact 518 873-6466 or email echs@adkhistorymuseum.org.

Top Headlines