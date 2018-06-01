Tow truck expo returns to Lake George this weekend

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Empire State Towing & Recovery Association President Tom Brennan, organizer of ESTRA’s Tow Show in Lake George, talks about towing equipment with Jason and Rachael Rindflesh of Collinsville, Connecticut, where Jason runs a towing service. They are standing in front of a 65-ton tow and recovery vehicle with a sliding, rotating boom that is used to pick up overturned 18-wheelers to an upright position. This year’s edition of ESTRA’s Tow Show is to be held through 1 p.m. Sunday, June 3.

LAKE GEORGE | Thousands of spectators will be eying an array of tow trucks of all types this weekend at the annual Empire State Towing & Recovery Association’s annual Tow Show set for this weekend at the Charles R. Wood Park’s Festival Commons.

Tow trucks from all over northeastern U.S. will be on display during the Tow Show, set for Friday, June 1 through Sunday, June 3.

Featured will be tow trucks decked out with custom paint, decorative lighting and elaborate accessories. It will also feature giant recovery trucks that can lift tri-axle dump trucks off the ground.

Antique tow trucks will also be on display. All will be vying for prizes in the Tow Show’s annual “Beauty Contest,” in which vehicles’ exterior and interior appearance as well as engine detailing are judged.

The ESTRA event also includes a trade show featuring dozens manufacturers and suppliers serving tow operators, plus technical and safety seminars.

The tow show’s hours are from 2-6 p.m. on Friday, June 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 2, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 3.