Town, American Legion partner on new veterans memorial

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh Town Board last week approved an agreement with the Clinton County American Legion that will eventually kickstart work on a new veterans memorial in the hamlet of Cliff Haven.

This new memorial will be part of a larger “historical triangle” that aims to highlight local involvement in the War of 1812, the battle of Valcour Island and the Vietnam War, Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said.

The town’s agreement with the Clinton County American Legion won’t go into effect until the Town of Plattsburgh receives state funding for its waterfront revitalization plan, according to town documents, but the American Legion is responsible for all project costs.

That price tag hasn’t yet been outlined, according to Cashman.

The Town of Plattsburgh’s $2 million waterfront revitalization plan was approved last year. Included in that roadmap was over $200,000 for Cliff Haven.

The proposed Route 9 property was formerly used by the Plattsburgh Air Force Base for fuel jetties.

The spot was chosen to house the memorial for its proximity to Crab Island — opening up the possibility of tourist travel by boat in the future, according to Cashman — and the naval battle theatre of the War of 1812.

Cashman is expected to meet with leadership at the Clinton County American Legion, the umbrella agency that represents all local legions in the county, before the end of the month to solidify the agreement.

An official announcement of the memorial and more detail on plans for the project are expected to come before Veteran’s Day.