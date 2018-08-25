Town awarded $10k grant to fight invasives

× Expand Representatives from the Town of Schroon and partnering lake associations were on hand to receive a $10,000 check from the Cloudsplitter Foundation to help fund the boat washing station shared by Schroon Lake and Paradox Lake. Shown left to right are: Schroon Lake Association Vice-president Glen Repko, Schroon Lake Supervisor Mike Marnell, Schroon Councilwoman Meg Wood, Paradox Lake Association President Marcia Harnett, Schroon Lake Association President Mark Granger (seated), Schroon Councilman Roger Friedman and Chenelle Palyswiat, Cloudsplitter Foundation executive administrator.

SCHROON LAKE | Town of Schroon, the Schroon Lake Association and the Paradox Lake Association jointly accepted a $10,000 grant from the Cloudsplitter Foundation to support a joint effort to combat invasive plant and animal life in the lakes.

According to Schroon Lake Association (SLA) President Mark Granger, the town and the two lake associations applied jointly for the grant, and the amount would be applied to the operation of the boat decontamination (decon) station on state Route 74. The $10,000 grant will cover operating the decon station including supplies.

Cloudsplitter Foundation Executive Administrator Chenelle Palyswiat traveled from Saranac Lake last week to present the check to Granger, Schroon Supervisor Mike Marnell, and other town and association officials.

The boat washing station removes invasive species from boats using high-pressure hot water.

It is part of a statewide program to prevent invasive plants and animals from spreading on boats, in their bilges and on their trailers. Of particular interest, Granger said, is preventing the introduction of zebra mussels to Schroon or Paradox lakes.

Palyswiat said the town and lake associations are collaborating on the list, with the SLA managing the funds. She praised the effort the town and lake associations were doing to mitigate the spread of invasive species.

“They are doing a really good job of preventing new invasives from coming in between their stewards, education efforts and decontamination unit,” Palyswiat said.

Granger said the boat washing station has cleaned over 130 boats since the station opened last summer. One of those boats, he said, was infested with zebra mussels.

Zebra mussels are a problem because they filter water, up to a liter per day, to eat the plankton. Since the zebra mussels eat a lot of plankton, they compete with fish for food. They also clog pipes by forming colonies inside of the pipes. Then the water cannot flow through the pipes as easily.

Granger said the system at the boat washing station heats the water to 140 degrees (Fahrenheit) and it will kill the zebra mussels or their larvae.

Granger said the town, along with the SLA and PLA, submitted a grant application to cover the cost of everything, including running boat launch stations, water testing multiple times each year, harvesting milfoil and other invasive plant species and reconnaissance for the same.

He said if zebra mussels were to get into Schroon Lake, for example, the cost of remediation would increase tenfold. He said the Town of Schroon has been a key player in combating invasive species.

“The town great about understanding and responding. The lake is critical to the life of Schroon Lake,” Granger said.

× The boat washing station jointly operated by the Schroon Lake Association and the Paradox Lake Association is located on state Route 74 about one-quarter mile east of U.S. 9. The lake associations, along with the Town of Schroon, received a $10,000 to operate the station to help keep invasive plant and animal species out of the lakes. Photo by Christopher South

BOAT WASHING STATION

The station has a water heating and recycling unit sitting under a quonset-hut shaped tent. It was purchased last year and located on a spot on Route 74 about one-quarter mile east of U.S. 9.

“We bought the station, last summer, in Severance,” Granger said, “midway between the Schroon Lake boat launch and Paradox Lake Campground boat launch. It’s about four miles from each, so it’s perfectly positioned to get boats from each launch site.”

Granger said the site will also get people from Lake Champlain and Lake George before they are allowed to launch at either site.

The two lake associations paid for staffing for the entire year and incidental costs. A lake association member has leased the land where the boat washing station sits for $1 per year.

The town’s only expenses are filling the tank with water and fuel for the heater and pump. While the system recycles the water it uses, the supply tank still has to be topped off once a week.

The town hired six stewards to divide the responsibility for operating the boat washing station. Operators must be 18-years-old, and are generally college students or graduated seniors. Granger praised the efforts of the stewards this summer.

“The quality of the young people this year, for everything, has been great. They understand what we are trying to do, believe in it and do it,” he said.

After the boats are completely washed they get a green tag. As long as a boat is not taken off the trailer it can launched at any local lake.

The boat washing station is open every day, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., until Labor Day, and then weekends till Columbus Day.