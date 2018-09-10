Town backs off yard-parking permit proposal

LAKE GEORGE | A proposal to permit homeowners to park vehicles in their yards during popular local summer events has been abandoned by village leaders.

The Lake George Village Board last month rejected their own pending proposal to allow residents to park cars on their property during the Americade motorcycle rally, the village’s Fourth of July celebration, three days of the Adirondack Nationals Car Show and during Thursday night firework shows.

The board’s vote to deny their own proposed law was based on advice from their insurance carrier and municipal attorney, who said that establishing a permit process and formally allowing such public parking exposed the village to substantial liability risks.

The village’s insurance carrier informed local officials that the village insurance policy — as well as standard homeowners’ policies — don’t cover risks associated with such parking, village Mayor Robert Blais told the board on Aug. 20.

“The village shouldn’t get involved in this,” he said.

The board members, however, talked of how they would continue their practice of overlooking such instances of residential parking, unless someone was “hawking” or actively promoting parking in their yards.

The village trustees said they supported the concept of village residents earning supplemental income from the yard-parking, but they would not officially be condoning it, and would enforce the existing zoning code banning it only if an instance presented a nuisance or an immanent hazard.

DEC APPROVES PLANT DESIGNS

Blais announced at a board meeting last month that the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has approved preliminary designs for the proposed new village sewer plant.

These plans are to be presented to the village board by Chazen Co. engineers at a special public informational session slated for Sept. 17 at 5 p.m., prior to the village board’s September meeting.

The state’s endorsement of the project was evident through their issuance of a draft groundwater discharge permit, which authorizes the village to apply for funding through the Environmental Facilities Corp.

Construction of the facility is now expected to cost about $25 million.

Village resident Charles DeVries questioned the board about the project’s effect on local taxes, noting that an article in the local daily newspaper cited that annual payments toward the loan funding the plant could nearly double the village taxes.

Blais said the figures in the news article weren’t accurate, and would likely be far lower if further grant funding was obtained. He estimated the increase in taxes, reduced by the pending grants already received, would result in an increase in village taxes of about 50 percent.

He said that a home that was valued at $240,000 — now costing the property owner $1,300 — would face an increase of about $538 annually over the life of a 30-year loan, or $724 annually for a 20-year loan.

This additional tax burden, he said, would likely be reduced if the state commits additional grants toward the plant’s construction. The village has already received grant commitments totaling about $7.5 million. Blais said that the village will continue its efforts to secure additional grants for the project through various state agencies and grant programs.

“We’re out there beating the bush for grants,” he said, adding that it was routine for the state to make several incremental grants toward infrastructure construction projects rather than making one large grant.

While Blais said the village is seeking as much money as possible towards the sewer plant’s construction, he noted he realistically expects that the state grants will total about $15 million.

“The last time we contacted a state government official, we were told to be patient, that Lake George was on their list, and to keep applying,” Blais said.

“We host millions of people from all over the world on behalf of the state, and they need to be our partner in this project,” he said.

Blais closed by praising Lake George Waterkeeper Chris Navitsky and retired DEC official Jim Sutherland for their work scoping the project.

OTHER BUSINESS

In other business, the village board:

Approved an amendment to town policy that requires volunteer fire company members involved in vehicle collisions to submit to drug and alcohol tests. Another addition to the policy manual prohibits firefighters carrying firearms while performing their village duties — village employees are already prohibited from carrying firearms while at work.

Listened to Barbara Blanchard of Municipal Gas and Alliance say that the village has saved about $7,500 this year from buying electric and gas service through the non-profit organization she represents. Blanchard handed out the agency’s new brochure, which features a photo of Mayor Blais and an accompanying quote of his.

Were informed that Mannix Marketing reported that the village’s Friday Nights at the Lake was the most popular element on the lakegeorge.com website, as it had hosted 170,000 viewers and had the highest “click-through rate.” Mayor Blais said that Shepard Park has been routinely packed this summer for this series of weekly concerts.

Heard that the recent improvements at the village dog park have elicited rave reviews from citizens. The park now has tap water piped to it, as well as a new gazebo that provides shade for dogs and their human companions. Blais reported that the park was “extremely popular,” and that it regularly hosts 50 to 60 dogs daily.

Listened to a complaint from resident Charles DeVries that during the Americade block party in June, trash cans were overflowing and village maintenance employees weren’t able to keep up with emptying them. Blais replied that because this was the first-ever block party for Americade, village officials didn’t know in advance about how much trash would be generated.

Heard from Blais that he opposed Lake George Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson’s proposal of taking over the “dog beach” from the state, then developing and maintaining it.

Were informed that a notice of code violation was issued to the owner of the fire-damaged house at 17 Cherry St. Although the town some time ago lost a court case in a prior attempt to force cleanup or reconstruction, the house has deteriorated more, and Blais said that the village is ready for a second round of litigation.

Approved the special event applications for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show for Sept. 6-9; for the Lake George Village Oktoberfest on Oct. 5-7 this year; and the Adirondack Wine & Food Festival on the Festival Commons on June 29 and June 30, 2019. Board member John Root questioned the wisdom of closing down Canada Street for the festival, but approval was passed despite his no vote.

Were informed that the project to replace 1,500 feet of water main on Philips Street was on budget and that the two-week project should begin in mid-September. The work was recently awarded to J&K Trucking and Excavation of Porters Corners for $215,200.

Heard from Mayor Blais that the village and town have received many compliments over the landscaping work and floral displays accomplished by village employees and Master Gardener Judy Gearwar who is supervising the work.

Endorsed a plan to have a comprehensive independent audit conducted of two years of the village finances, for a sum of about $30,000.

Were informed that the town has acquired a new street sweeper that vacuums up debris as it sweeps to prevent airborne dust clouds.

Heard from village Trustee Ray Perry that he has occasionally witnessed lifeguards focusing their attention on smartphones or socializing instead of keeping their eyes on swimmers in the lake.

Heard from Blais that some foreign workers have been subjected to substandard lodging conditions by unscrupulous landlords. Blais said that one landlord had been renting one room to nine students and that other students had bites all over their bodies — apparently from bedbugs — and state authorities had been notified about the latter situation.

Heard that on Aug. 24, a farewell gesture would be expressed to the foreign workers during the weekly Fridays at the Lake concert.