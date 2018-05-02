Town backs rangers

MORIAH | The Moriah Town Council is supporting efforts to increase the size of the state Forest Rangers force.

Gary Friedrich of the state Forest Rangers Benevolent Association was at a recent council meeting to discuss the rangers, who patrol trails and conduct searches.

“We started a push to get the state to increase the staff of New York State Forest Rangers,” he said. “Our staffing has decreased to 137 forest rangers since 1970.”

Search and rescue is their primary purpose, he said, and they jumped from just 130 searches statewide in 1960 to 357 missions in 2016.

“It’s getting taxing on the rangers,” Friedrich said. “We had 99 search and rescue missions just in the Adirondack Park in 2017. Most of the rangers in New York state reside in the Adirondack Park.”

He asked the town to pass resolution of support to go to 175 rangers statewide.

“The goal is to ease the difficulty in these big campaign searches,” he said. “We’d like to get the letters from the towns in hand.”

He said they intend to hike the letters from Mt. Marcy to Gov. Andrew Cuomo in Albany.

“The governor is aware of this,” he said.

Councilman Paul Salerno said he sees many Canadian visitors’ cars at High Peaks trailheads, and maybe a fee system for out-of-state residents could be set up to help fund more rangers.

Moriah Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava moved to support the increase to 175, and got a unanimous second from the council.

The letter of support will be provided to Friedrich to be added to those from the other towns.