Town board requests lower speed limit on Olmsteadville Road

× Expand Photo by Christopher South Residents along Olmsteadville Road, especially those living near David Road, have complained about vehicles speeding through the area where the speed limit drops near an “S” curve. Residents say a number of vehicles have failed to negotiate the curve and struck the guardrail. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has stepped up traffic enforcement and will continue to monitor the area for at least several weeks.

CHESTERTOWN | The Chester Town Board authorized the application to reduce the speed limit on Olmsteadville Road in a three-quarter mile section of road where there is a history of accidents.

Residents described an “S” shaped turn about one mile from the intersection of Olmsteadville Road and Route 9, where they said there have been numerous collisions with the guardrail. The guardrail shows signs of having been struck by vehicles. Resident David LaPell said there have been at least 20 accidents in the three years he has lived there. Residents said cars don’t slow down from the 55 mph zone and fail to negotiate the S-turn.

LaPell said the Warren County Sheriff’s Office placed a patrol car on Olmsteadville Road and in three hours had written seven or eight speeding tickets.

Lt. Peter DiFiore, patrol lieutenant with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, responded to an email asking for details, and he said he referred questions about the tickets and accidents on Olmsteadville Road to Sgt. B. Geisler, who runs the traffic portion of the WCSO operation. DiFiore said Warren County Sheriff’s Office officers have been monitoring for speeding violators on Olmsteadville Road in the area of David Road after residents reported excessive speeding and citing a number of motor vehicle crashes in the past several years. DiFiore said the Warren County Sheriff’s Office assigned patrol officers to dedicated traffic enforcement, known as STEP details. On Sept. 14, DiFiore said six traffic tickets were issued on Olmsteadville Road since Aug. 24. He said three were for excessive speed, and the remaining three were issued for various vehicle and traffic law offenses.

“Members assigned to the STEP detail will continue to check on these complaints for the next several weeks,” DiFiore said.