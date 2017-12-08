Town board takes no action on muskrat trapping

× Expand Photo by Christopher South Chester Town Hall

CHESTERTOWN | The Chester Town Board turned down a request from a citizen to allow muskrat trapping in a creek behind Town Hall.

The board took no action Nov. 14 on a request to be allowed to trap muskrats on town property.

“We don’t have a policy on it,” supervisor Craig Leggett said.

Town attorney Mark Schachner said the question of allowing trapping should be directed to the town’s insurance carrier. The town board deferred any action on the request.

BUSINESS BIDS

The board accepted bids for various services and goods at the meeting, including a bid from Buckman’s Family Fuel for various fuel at different markups over wholesale prices.

Buckman’s bid 22 cents per gallon for fuel, kerosene and diesel, and 18 cents for heating oil for town hall.

The board accepted a bid for senior transport services from Warren Hamilton Community Action Agency for $11,730 for 51 trips.

The average number of persons riding per trip is about five, Leggett said.

Buckman’s and the Warren Hamilton Community Action Agency were the only bidders in those categories.

The board received two bids for premium hardwood pellets for the town’s new biomass boiler: one from Curran Renewable Energy for $240 per ton with a maximum delivery of 16 tons of premium hardwood pellets, and the accepted bid from Vincent Heating and Fuel of $219 per ton with a 25 ton capacity delivered with 72 hour’s notice and no minimum.

The board accepted two applications for septic variances and set a pubic hearing date for both on Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. The board took no action on a third.

The board heard from Zach Monroe of Winchip Engineering for the Corpas application at 5493 State Route 8 in Chestertown, a site with multiple septic systems.

Monroe said the application includes the creation of two separate septic systems, and the application request numerous variance requests for a system not meeting the separation requirements for a steam and pond, and within 100 feet of a well.

A second application at for the Angell property at 114 E. Hudson River Dr., Chestertown (Riverside) was deemed complete and a public hearing scheduled for Dec. 12.