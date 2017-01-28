Town can mass notify citizenry

× Expand This is the software screen for the Everbridge Mass Communication System the Town of Ticonderoga has recently contracted to use for phone, email and text alerts to citizens.

TICONDEROGA – The Town of Ticonderoga is developing the means for mass notification of residents by phone, text or email for local emergencies and issues.

Councilman Wayne Taylor said the town has contracted with Everbridge of Burlington, Mass. to keep residents, staff and emergency personnel informed with quick and up-to-date information.

“The system will provide push alerts by text, voice or email in any variety or sequence the person wants,” Taylor said. “It will also serve the hearing or visually impaired by TTY/TTD (teletype) devices. It will be used for law enforcement alerts, water/sewer alerts, town office closures or opening delays, general pubic notices, highway/traffic information, public hearing notices. We will continue to develop its uses as we learn more of its capabilities.”

The equipment has been installed at the Ticonderoga Community Building, where the town has its offices.

Taylor said messages will be sent to residents on their preferred contact paths: cell phone, SMS/text message, home phone, email, fax, pager and others, to ensure real-time access to community information.

“We have a commitment to ensure public safety, community awareness and emergency response,” he said. “To uphold this, when critical information and public service announcements are available, we need to reach our residents as quickly and reliably as possible.”

He said the Town of Bolton in Warren County uses Everbridge and is pleased with the results.

I did some research and found that the Town of Bolton (Landing) was using this company and was very happy with their service,” he said. “The (Bolton) town supervisor and his clerk were very helpful in getting us started.”

Residents who want to sign up for the notifications should go to the town’s website at townofticonderoga.org, click on the Everbridge link, and begin registration.

The cost for the notification system was not prohibitive, Taylor said.

“The town entered into an annual contract with Everbridge that will service 1,700 registrants for $5,000,” the councilman said. “It was considered a professional service under our procurement policy.”

Everbridge Mass Notification supports more than 100 different multi-modal delivery methods, with voice recording, text to speech conversion in multiple languages, push notifications, rich text formatting, and SMS.

The system can send messages to people based on: zip code, street address, radius from a specific point, latitude/longitude, and specific areas, like fire or utility districts.

“I think that accurate information delivered in a timely manner will help our town board build trust within our community,” Taylor said.