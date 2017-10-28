Town clerk challenger withdraws

HAGUE | One candidate for Hague town clerk says she’s filing a withdrawal from the race.

That means the contest will likely go to incumbent Town Clerk Janet Hanna, although Lorell Ducati will still be on the ballot.

Ducati is running independent, versus Hanna on the Republican line. No other candidates had filed.

“I am actually going to pull out of the election,” Ducati said. “I just accepted a full-time position in my field.”

Ducati said she’s filing paperwork with the Warren County Board of Elections to withdraw from the race and will decline the post if elected.

According to the state election calendar, Sept. 22 was the last day a candidate could remove his or her name from the general election ballot.

The election is for an unexpired term as Hague town clerk, since the previous clerk, Deborah Manning, died in February while in office.

Hanna had been the deputy town clerk, and was appointed to the clerk’s post in March by the Hague Town Council after Manning passed away.

Hanna and her husband, Jon, moved to Hague permanently in 2008 after vacationing in the town since 1957. Hanna is an active member of the Hague Volunteer Fire Department, the Senior Citizens Club, and the Memorial Day Parade Committee. She served on the Board of Assessment Review and as secretary for the Town Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals.

Ducati moved to Hague from Connecticut recently and purchased a home on Graphite Mountain Road. She worked for the town as a parks employee this summer.