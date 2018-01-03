Town clerks overwhelmed with deluge of tax prepayments

QUEENSBURY | Town clerks across northern Warren County were busier than ever in their last few days of 2017 as they processed property tax prepayments for people seeking relief on their 2017 federal income taxes.

Hundreds of local residents took advantage of an executive order by Gov. Andrew Cuomo allowing taxpayers to make advance payments on their 2018 property taxes before changes to the federal tax code restricts tax deductions.

Warrensburg Town Clerk Donna Combs said her office was fielding a steady stream of phone calls and taking in payments nonstop all week long.

“It was really nuts right after Gov. Cuomo made his proclamation,” she said. “It’s been really, really crazy here since the day after Christmas with inquiries and people making payments.”

Combs added that people couldn’t access their tax information online until 3 p.m. Friday Dec. 29, and had instead called the town hall to obtain the sum due.

And the town’s online credit-card payment system wasn’t operational early in the week.

This frantic work in accepting tax payments was in addition to the routine tasks of processing sewer bills and water meter readings and special board meeting minutes, Combs said. The crushing workload prompted her to summon Gail Corlew to come back from her vacation to help.

“It’s been a nightmare,” she said, noting that she gave taxpayers her cell phone number so she could answer inquiries after hours Dec. 29.

As of 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 29, she had received $38,000 in payments for the day, following $27,700 earlier in the week.

Combs said that mailed payments — with a U.S. Postal Service postmark of Dec. 31 or prior — will be credited in 2017.

The total tax payments received were far larger in Lake George, according to Town Clerk Deb Foley.

Forty-five minutes before her office closed on Friday, Foley had tabulated $500,000 in advance tax payments, yet had two high stacks of payments on her desk yet to process.

“Oh my God, it’s crazy,” she said, noting she would be working over the weekend to finish tabulating the tax payments on her computer. She noted Town Comptroller Rachel Jacobs and Town Supervisor Secretary Kathie Erceg were helping her cope with her workload.