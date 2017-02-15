Town, county moving to tackle road salt issues

× Expand Photo provided Town of Saranac officials is working with the state to solve the current well contamination issue that’s affecting 19 properties along Route 9.

SARANAC — Town and county officials are working with the state to solve well contamination issues in Moffitsville.

Supervisor Nick Carter said the state will test wells and come up with a solution to clean up road salt in water supplies.

Clinton County Legislator Patty Waldron (Area 6) said 19 households and businesses along Route 3 are affected.

The Department of Transportation station on Route 3 in Moffitsville, said Waldron, was found to be the source of the contamination by Clinton County Health Department.

Exposed sediment has caused salt to runoff into neighboring wells, according to the health department’s findings, which affected properties east of the station between the Redford town line and Saranac town hall.

County officials, she said, determined the source after collecting water samples from the station and several other homes.

The DOT built a shed to stop future contaminations around eight years ago, said Carter.

SOLVING THE PROBLEM

State officials, Carter said, will be coming to town to test the wells themselves to verify the source.

DOT’s timeline, along with the plans on how to give the 19 properties clean water, is yet to be determined, said Carter.

“We don’t know what the DOT plans to do,” Carter said. “But we plan on looking what the extent of the problem is and look into a plan to solve it.”

Anyone experiencing issues should contact the town in order to get temporary help, said Carter. The state is currently providing three households with drinking water.

“They seem to be pretty proactive,” said Carter.

NOT JUST SARANAC

Several other municipalities across the North Country, like Beekmantown, are facing the same issue.

The town of Beekmantown took out a $1 million bond last month to construct a dome to cover the 50-foot pile of salt and sand, which has been the target of blame from several residents for their salty drinking water.

Town officials are also in the midst of forming a plan to identify the most affected areas and take action before the problem spreads.

IF LEFT UNTESTED...

Waldron said the county has been making efforts to reduce the amount of salt going on roads due to the detrimental effects.

“It eats away pipes and destroys heating systems,” she said. “It’s something that has to be fixed.”

Residents should also be mindful of health effects, said county officials.

According the state Department of Health, drinking water with an excess amount of sodium could create health concerns, especially to people with high blood pressure, which could lead to cardiovascular disease if left untreated.

The department suggests testing water periodically for contaminants.

The Plattsburgh WPCP Laboratory and Endyne Inc in Plattsburgh are the only two places in Clinton County certified by the NYSDOH Environmental Laboratory Approval Program (ELAP) to test drinking water.