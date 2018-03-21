Town dentist is retiring

× Standing with Dr. William Brennan, DDS are members of his staff, from left, Cindy Plavnicky, Kelly Cross, and Janette Glading. Brennan is retiring soon after almost 64 years in Ticonderoga. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA | After almost 54 years practicing dentistry in Ticonderoga, Dr. William Brennan says it’s time to spin down his drill.

Brennan expects to retire from his profession by the end of March.

Originally from Mineville, he started his dental practice in Ticonderoga in 1964, 53 and one-half years ago.

He and his wife, Patricia, are going to travel more, visit their three children, William, Kathleen and Terry more, and relax at their lakeside camp more.

Brennan, 82, said the decision to retire wasn’t made lightly.

“I’ll miss everything,” he said. “I’ve loved practicing dentistry. And I loved the people. They were the nicest people in the world.”

He graduated from Fordham University in New York City, then from Georgetown University School of Dentistry, before entering the U.S. Air Force.

“Coming out of the Air Force, a practice in Ticonderoga seemed like a good idea,” he said. “I almost stayed in the Air Force for a career. I loved it.”

His staff, office manager Kelly Cross and hygienists Janette Glading and Cindy Plavnicky, will miss him.

Cross has worked at the dental office for 36 years.

“Dr. Brennan is as passionate today as he was when I started here,” she said. “It’s a sad time. We’ve all cried tears of joy for Dr. B.”

On one occasion, Brennan took his staff and their families to Boston for a Red Sox game.

While sitting in seats at Fenway Park, they looked up to see the Jumbotron scrolling, “Welcome Dr. Brennan and His Staff.”

“That was a lot of fun,” Cross said.

For the convenience of patients, the dental office at 23 Father Jogues Place will remain open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday through the month of April. Patients are encouraged to contact the office at 518-585-6728 for record retrieval.

Brennan served on the Ticonderoga Central School Board of Education for 40 years, many of them as president, and was honored with the New York State School Boards Association’s Everett R. Dyer Award for Distinguished School Board Service.

Ticonderoga School Superintendent Dr. John McDonald Jr. was in New York City at the conference where the Dyer Award was presented, along with Terry Brennan and several board members.