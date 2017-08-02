Town dock turns up after vanishing

× Expand Photo provided A resident took this photo of boaters towing away the Town of Ticonderoga dock on the LaChute River.

TICONDEROGA — It’s the case of the missing town dock.

It was lost, discovered, then lost again to a Ticonderoga man accused of possessing it, and recovered a second time.

First, the town’s modular dock on the LaChute River near the Lower Falls broke loose during a storm and started floating downstream, said Ticonderoga Town Supervisor Joseph Giordano.

It was located and secured to the riverbank to be picked up later.

But at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, someone was seen towing the dock out into Lake Champlain.

“It’s surprisingly disappointing that someone would take our town property, especially one that had gotten washed down the LaChute because of the rains we’ve had,” Giordano said.

After an investigation and posting of a photo taken of the alleged dock removal, Dustin Slade, 30, of Ticonderoga was arrested for felony fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

He was issued an appearance ticket for Ticonderoga Town Court.

Slade was charged after someone went to Ticonderoga Police to report he’d found the dock. It’s now been returned to its moorings on the river.

Ticonderoga Interim Police Chief Michael LaVallie said the dock is valued at more than $10,000, hence the felony charge.

Its placement on the river is to enable boaters to tie up and dine or shop downtown, or to access the water from Bicentennial Park. Giordano said the town got grants to pay for it.