Town drops Shaw Road lawsuit

LAKE GEORGE | The Town of Lake George voted to drop a longstanding lawsuit involving damage to Shaw Road allegedly caused by a logging truck, and refund John Salvadore a $4,000 payment he had made towards damage caused to the roadway in a pending settlement which had not been signed by some of the road’s residents.

Supervisor Dennis Dickinson told town board members at their recent meeting that it would be difficult to pursue claims further in the 10-year-old case because witnesses were no longer available to testify.

Also, the town decided to set a 20-ton limit for Shaw Road — and a corresponding axle-weight limit — to prevent further damage to the roadway. Dickinson said the limitations wouldn’t obstruct logging, but they would eliminate overloaded logging trucks from traversing the road.

In other business, the board authorized town Planning Director Dan Barusch to pursue further grant funding to bankroll upgrades to the town’s sewer system. Barusch cited the need to replace sewer pumps and replace cracked pipes and cure other problems.

Moving forward on a priority effort, the board voted to hire the Laberge Group, a municipal planning firm in Albany, to study the proposed consolidation of town and village public works departments and create a joint “motor pool” and repair vehicles in one centralized garage.

The town has been awarded a $25,000 matching grant for the study which Laberge bid about $52,500 to conduct. The town is to pay about $12,500 for the work, the village is to pay $10,000, and the school district, $5,000.

The study, predicted to be accomplished over nine months or so, is to start in August.

In addition, the board approved a resolution in support of the Lake George Land Conservancy initially purchasing 320 acres of land on French Mountain at a price of $500,000; obtain conservation easements to protect it in perpetuity, then sell it to the towns of Lake George and Queensbury for $137,000 — a sum to be split between the two municipalities.

The acreage is to be developed into a municipal park with bicycling and hiking trails — and perhaps primitive camping.

Town leaders also enacted a resolution requesting Adirondack Park Agency review and approval for chapters 150 and 170 of the town’s ordinances, reflecting amendments to zoning and subdivision codes respectively;

The council members also approved a resolution to pay former town comptroller Rachel Jacobs several thousand dollars as reimbursement for tuition for a course related to finances that she took while employed by the town.

The vote reverses a board decision made two months ago not to reimburse her. Dickinson said that the board members realized since then that they had committed in advance to help pay for the course.

Also, Dickson said that the town’s 14-passenger senior bus has repeatedly broken down and needed to be replaced. He said that he obtained a quote from a dealership for $40,000 for a new bus, and he estimated that a used one, with low mileage, might cost $30,000.