Town fights against derelict properties

MORIAH | Although many residents would like that, abandoned and zombie homes in the Town of Moriah can’t just be demolished, Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava says.

The town has recently had numerous complaints about vacant houses that are unsafe, Scozzafava said at a recent Town Council meeting.

Scozzafava said he met with Town Attorney John Silvestri over property maintenance issues and condemnation of property.

“You can’t just go in and bulldoze them over,” Scozzafava said. “You have to have a court order. He (Silvestri) is researching that and will get back to us.

“Everybody wants these properties cleaned up and I want them cleaned up. You have to do it legally.”

He said once tickets are issued by the Town Building Codes Department, they go to town court.

“The court makes the final determination as to what’s going to happen,” Scozzafava said. “It’s out of our hands.”

Photo by Lohr McKinstry The Town of Moriah is seeking to develop the waterfront at Bulwagga Bay Campground.

The town is moving along with plans to develop the Lake Champlain waterfront it owns at the Bulwagga Bay Campground.

Councilor Luci Carpenter said she’s working on getting a waterfront consultant to seek developers and funding.

“We need to amend and continue contract services with Crane Associates,” she said. “Everything will be funded with a DEC (state Department of Environmental Conservation) Smart Growth grant.

‘We’re moving forward on this. There’s a task list with an estimated budget line.”

Crane Associates of Burlington, Vt. prepared a waterfront revitalization study that showed the best use would be to expand the campground with cabins and yurts or even lease it for a hotel.

Scozzafava said the town attorney told him leasing the campground is subject to a mandatory referendum.

“The people would decide,” he said.

The board voted to enter into negotiation for contract extension with consultant Michael Crane, and will vote when the cost is known.