Town goes after rundown properties

Ticonderoga Codes Department is working to clean up buildings

by

TICONDEROGA – The Town of Ticonderoga is still working to clean up dilapidated structures throughout the community.

“There are a limited amount of resources the town has,” Ticonderoga Town Supervisor Joseph Giordano said at a recent Town Council meeting.

“One of the things the town has been trying to work toward are (cleaning up) those abandoned, dilapidated structures in town. Certainly those are plentiful. There are scores of them.”

Town Codes Enforcement Officer William Ball said that he has written an Order to Remedy for 170/172 Champlain Ave., an apartment building which is in poor condition.

He said it is up to the Town Council to decide what action will be taken next. It is possible the certificate of occupancy for the building could be pulled if no action is taken.

Ball said that he has pulled the Certificate of Occupancy for the Latchstring Motel. No one is able to occupy that building until significant repairs are completed and the Town Codes Department signs off.

Ball said that he has plans to go after a few other buildings in the near future. He said one property owner is up to 80 written violations for abandoned buildings.

