Town goes ahead with shore plan

MORIAH – The Moriah Town Council has officially adopted the town’s new waterfront economic development plan.

The study prepared by Crane Associates of Burlington gave the town three options for developing its Bulwagga Bay Campground on Lake Champlain.

The least was to make improvements to the facility, the second to build cabins and yurts there along with the campsites, and the third to seek a developer and funding for a hotel.

“That (acceptance) will allow the town to seek grant funding opportunities and move forward with the project,” Councilor Timothy Garrison said at a recent Moriah Town Council session.

The council voted 4-0 to authorize the plan, with Councilor Luci Carpenter absent and excused.

“I think it’s great to move on, in a forward direction,” Councilor Paul Salerno said.

Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said a state grant of $75,000 is available to proceed.

The board also voted to create the Moriah Development Corporation, and with the Moriah Chamber of Commerce’s help, find people for a board of directors.

Anyone interested in serving on the Development Corporation’s five-person board should send letters of interest.

“It (a development corporation) allows for more streamlined funding,” Garrison said.

He said waterfront and smart growth grants can also be sought through the corporation, which would be a sub-board of the Town Council.

At the Bulwagga Bay Campground this season, the town will surplus two rental canoes and buy a two-seat kayak for $800.

The town also acquired the former Port Henry Village Champ RV Park and Campground when the village dissolved March 31.

Salerno said beaches at both campgrounds will be open 7 days a week this season, and six lifeguards have been hired.

“The beaches will open the Saturday after (high school) graduation,” Scozzafava said.