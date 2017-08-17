Town hall renovations continue in Westport

× Workers continue to paint the outside of the WADA building in Westport as renovation work continues on the home of the town offices. Photo by Keith Lobdell

ELIZABETHTOWN | There’s still sawdust on the floor and some open panes that makes you think more barn then modernized municipal center.

But with windows being installed and new offices taking shape, the WADA building in Westport is slowly transforming into a modernized gem.

“I think this is now the strongest building in the town,” supervisor Michael “Ike” Tyler said. ‘I think the engineers did a great job and this has been a phenomenal amount of work for the time they have been there.”

High Peaks Carpentry, the Westport-based company who won the bid for the project, has been working hard and efficiently, Tyler said.

“Hokey and Schell (McKInley) along with their guys have been great,” Tyler said. “As they work, they suggest ways we can work more efficiently and lower the costs. If it was anyone but them, I do not think we would be able to complete this work on the budget we have.”

Foundations have been reinforced, painting and exterior work continue to improve the look of the building on Champlain Avenue, while inside work continues to bring the majority of the town offices upstairs.

“This will be something the community can be proud of,” Tyler said. “When you come here now, most of what you need to do will be able to be done upstairs. The court will still be downstairs, along with the assessors, with added facilities for conferencing with clients.”

Returning to the WADA building will be the high ceilings, a feature previously covered by a tile ceiling.

Additions include a second restroom downstairs (and potentially a third over time) and a lift between the two floors for handicap accessibility.

According to the supervisor, work is currently on schedule, if not a bit ahead, to be done by October 15. Workers would have a 30-day grace period if needed, to continue the work.