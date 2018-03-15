Town holds time capsule

× Thomas Trow works at recovering the time capsule from the former Moriah Episcopal Church. It will be opened later this spring. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

MORIAH | No date has yet been set for opening the time capsule recovered from the former Moriah Episcopal Church on Henry Street.

A group of concerned citizens dug up the metal box from the cornerstone of the church before it was sold at an Essex County tax auction in the fall.

The capsule had been buried in 1872 when the church was dedicated.

“We have it in the (town) vault,” Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said at a recent Town Council meeting. “We’ll do it, right at Mary’s house.”

Church neighbor Mary Considine, who alerted residents to the existence of the time capsule, wants to be present when it’s opened, he said, but has been ill.

Free Dump Day in Moriah didn’t go as planned, Scozzafava said.

“We thought we were doing a good thing,” Scozzafava said. “Chose any day, we said. You have one trip to the dump (transfer station) to get rid of your junk.”

He said there’s been confusion.

“We have to put a lot of thought into it for next year,” Scozzafava said. “It hasn’t gone as smoothly as we thought it would go.”

The town clerk gave out special passes to residents, but some wanted more than one, and the Town Council had voted to allow just one voucher per resident, he said.

Renee Anderson attended the meeting as the new Moriah Chamber of Commerce president.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to grow with the community,” she said. “I’m excited to be here.“

“Thank you were taking this on,” Scozzafava said. “We look forward to looking with you.”

Anderson said they’re thinking of starting a small film festival, and creating a motto for the chamber.

Linda Smyth said “Mountains of History” is one slogan suggested. Scozzafava said the old motto was “Look and Linger.”

They will ask for suggestions from businesses, Anderson said.